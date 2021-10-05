Daily Journal Buys Alibaba Group Holding

Added Positions: BABA,

Investment company Daily Journal Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Daily Journal. As of 2021Q3, Daily Journal owns 5 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Charlie Munger

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,300,000 shares, 43.35% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,591,800 shares, 32.80% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 302,060 shares, 19.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.71% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 140,000 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. POSCO (PKX) - 9,745 shares, 0.30% of the total portfolio.

Daily Journal added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 82.71%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $143.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.99%. The holding were 302,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.