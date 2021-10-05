StackHabit launches in all 50 States

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

StackHabit launches in all 50 States

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

StackHabit now available online and on the App Store

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StackHabit, an automated wealth creation platform and SEC Registered Investment Advisor is pleased to announce it is officially open to residents of all 50 US States.

StackHabit_Large_Logo.jpg

StackHabit was founded in March 2021 by Cullen Breen and Ben Buchanan to democratize high quality investing for everyone. Financial industry veterans led an undisclosed seed round for the initial launch.

StackHabit differs from most RoboAdvisors in that it offers concentrated portfolios of primarily equity securities. The founders had one driving question in developing the portfolio strategy; where would I put my own money?

"StackHabit is different," says CEO Cullen Breen. "The elite know that wealth creation is not an act, but a habit, and the best way to grow wealth is repeated action. We've made that action easy."

In a few minutes you can set up an investment or retirement account based on your risk profile and set up automated deposits. StackHabit clients can transfer accounts from any institution and easily allocate them to StackHabit's premium offering. StackHabit charges no fees to buy or sell stocks, and takes a fee-for-service approach.

Retail investors need an easy way to visualize and track their assets in all locations and StackHabit provides a single pane of glass for all investment and banking accounts, and the fastest and easiest way to start building wealth. StackHabit leverages Automation from Tradingfront (NASDAQ: TIGR) and custodies all of their assets with Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR).

According to CEO Cullen Breen, "We're excited to help our clients build wealth leveraging the best technology and the best companies in the world. We have an ambitious goal to create 50,000 millionaires and everyone is invited to partake at any income level. In addition, we are expanding our partnership program to financial advisors to provide their clients with simplified automated investing. Advisor partners will be able to send their clients a unique link and they can instantly start stacking."

For more information visit www.stackhabit.com, ‎StackHabit on the App Store (apple.com), or email [email protected].

favicon.png?sn=FL29008&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stackhabit-launches-in-all-50-states-301392821.html

SOURCE StackHabit

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL29008&Transmission_Id=202110051427PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL29008&DateId=20211005
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment