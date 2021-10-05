Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Investor Call

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., a premier global nutrition company, will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The same day, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT), the company’s senior management team will host an investor conference call to discuss its recent financial results and provide an update on current business trends.

The dial-in number for this conference call for domestic callers is (833) 962-1459, and (956) 394-3596 for international callers (Conference ID: 7086354). Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast in the investor relations section of the company's website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.herbalife.com.

An audio replay will be available following the completion of the conference call in MP3 format or by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers (conference ID: 7086354). The webcast of the teleconference will be archived and available on the company’s investor relations site.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005186/en/