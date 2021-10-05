Apartment Income REIT Corp. Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) will release Third Quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after the market closes. The Third Quarter 2021 earnings conference call will be conducted on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Live Conference Call

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-844-200-6205

International Dial-In Number: +1-929-526-1599

Passcode: 076655

Webcast: investors.aircommunities.com

Conference Call Replay

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-866-813-9403

International Dial-In Number: +44-204-525-0658

Passcode: 838944

The conference call replay will be available until November 26, 2021.

Webcast Replay: investors.aircommunities.com

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 100 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

