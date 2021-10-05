Banks Award $78K to 10 Nonprofits in Three States

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Banks Award $78K to 10 Nonprofits in Three States

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded $78,222 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) matching-grant funding to 10 nonprofits in Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana.

PGP grants help qualified nonprofit organizations fund a variety of operational and administrative activities that are critical to serving their communities.

The following organizations, listed in alphabetical order, received funding:

Coalition of African American Communities, Gulfport, Mississippi, $6,000, offers youth development, financial literacy and small business training to minority and low-income residents of Gulfport, Mississippi.

Hernando Desoto Habitat for Humanity, Hernando, Mississippi, $10,000, builds homes with volunteers, including future Habitat for Humanity homeowners, who are offered a no-interest affordable mortgage to buy the home they help build.

Hope Downtown Network, Hope, Arkansas, $4,000, makes and promotes improvements to the downtown area of Hope, Arkansas.

IN Affordable Housing, Little Rock, Arkansas, $1,117, creates and preserves affordable housing opportunities in targeted neighborhoods for families with limited incomes through training, financial education and advocacy.

Mercy Housing and Human Development, Gulfport, Mississippi, $14,105, provides homeownership opportunities to families with low- or moderate-income.

NOVA Work Institute of Northeast Louisiana, Monroe, Louisiana, $12,000, works as a job intermediary toidentify and connect the workforce needs of employers with training entities and with the residents of Northeast Louisiana seeking employment.

Restoration Home, Jackson, Mississippi, $10,000, offers transitional housing for men recovering from drug and alcohol addictions.

Sacred Heart Southern Missions, Walls, Mississippi, $10,000, operates two Catholic elementary schools and related social services, including the area’s only ministry to people with HIV/AIDS and their families.

Starkville Area Habitat for Humanity, Starkville, Mississippi, $6,000, builds new homes with volunteers and provides no-interest mortgages to low-income homeowners

Christmas in April Grenada Inc., Grenada, Mississippi, $5,000, makes home repairs for the needy and elderly.

“With the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the added impact of Hurricane Ida on many of these organizations, these funds will offer a safety net to address administrative and operational expenses that many grants often exclude from coverage,” said BancorpSouth Northeast Mississippi Division President Mark Burleson. “We are pleased to join with FHLB Dallas in distributing this funding.”

For 2021, FHLB Dallas awarded $400,000 in PGP grants, and its members provided an additional $200,250 for an impact of more than $600,000 in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

“Donations to 10 nonprofits spanning three states demonstrates BancorpSouth’s strong commitment to improving the communities where it does business,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “Our partnership with BancorpSouth and the matching-grant nature of the PGP has enabled both banks to make a lasting impact on these nonprofits, some of which have received multiple rounds of PGP funding over the years.”

See+the+complete+list of the 2021 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2021 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com%2Fpgp.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $28 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 315 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bancorpsouth.com; “Like” us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $58.6 billion as of June 30, 2021, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211005006170r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005006170/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment