Triterras Provides Update on Independent Audit of Fiscal 2021 Financials

SINGAPORE, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (NasdaqGM: TRIT, TRITW) (“Triterras” or the “Company”), a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, today is providing an update on the independent audit of its financial statements for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 (the “Audit”).



While the Company believed that the Audit could be completed by September 30, 2021, additional time is needed for the Audit to be completed.

Nasdaq granted the Company an extension to November 1, 2021 to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) by filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. After discussions with the Company’s independent auditor, the Company anticipates that the Audit will be completed in time to allow for the finalization and filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F by November 1, 2021.

Upon completion of the Audit, the Company plans to announce the time and date for its earnings conference call to discuss results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 and provide a business update.

About Triterras

Triterras is a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance. It launched and operates Kratos™—one of the world’s largest trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. For more information, please visit triterras.com or email us at [email protected] .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Triterras’ actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include Triterras’ expectations with respect to future performance as well as timing of completion of the Audit and filing of the Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Triterras’ control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to risks and uncertainties incorporated by reference under “Risk Factors” in Triterras’ Form 20-F (001-39693) filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020 and in Triterras’ other filings with the SEC. Triterras cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Triterras cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Triterras does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Groh, Triterras Inc.

Mobile: +1 (678) 237-7101

Email: [email protected]

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover and Jeff Grampp, CFA

Office: +1 (949) 574-3860

Email: [email protected]

Media Contacts:

Gregory Papajohn, Office of Corporate Communications, Triterras, Inc.

Mobile: +1 (917) 287-3626

Email: [email protected]