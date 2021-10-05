First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (“First Watch” or the “Company”) ( FWRG), the Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 10,877,850 shares of its common stock including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,418,850 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price of $18.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $195.8 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 1, 2021.



BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Cowen and Company, LLC, Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated acted as book-running managers for the offering. Telsey Advisory Group LLC acted as co-manager for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov, and may be obtained from the following:

BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected]

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 1-866-471-2526.

Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 1-877-821-7388.



A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the securities being sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the SEC on September 30, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl®, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. There are more than 420 First Watch restaurants in 28 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements concerning the conditions of our industry and our operations, performance and financial condition, including in particular, statements relating to our business, growth strategies, product development efforts and future expenses. All statements regarding First Watch other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding the outlook for our future business and financial performance.

