EUROIMMUN Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S1 Curve ELISA Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

EUROIMMUN Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S1 Curve ELISA Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

EUROIMMUN, a PerkinElmer%2C+Inc. company (NYSE: PKI), announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has provided Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its Anti-SARS-CoV-2+S1+Curve%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E+ELISA+%28IgG%29. This assay allows for the qualitative and semi-quantitative detection of IgG antibodies formed against the SARS-CoV-2 S1 antigen, in human serum and plasma. Clinical laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) can immediately begin using this ELISA for the detection of antibodies of the immunoglobulin class G.

The Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S1 Curve ELISA (IgG) – based on EUROIMMUN’s Anti-SARS-CoV-2+QuantiVac%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E+ELISA+%28IgG%29 that received CE mark in November 2020 – measures the concentration of antibodies against the S1 domain of the spike protein including the receptor binding domain (RBD), which represents an important target antigen for virus neutralizing antibodies. Due to the low protein homologies within the coronavirus family, the existence of IgG antibodies specifically indicates recent or prior infection and is to be used as an aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2. For this reason, S1 based tests play a critical role in ongoing vaccine development programs and in research efforts to examine the immunity of individuals previously infected by SARS-CoV-2.

“Assays that enable the detection of IgG antibodies are an important tool in the arsenals of scientists and researchers working to understand the nature of SARS-CoV-2 and prevent the spread of other highly infectious viruses like it in the future,” said Dr. Wolfgang Schlumberger, CEO of EUROIMMUN. “With this latest EUA of our semi-quantitative antibody test, more laboratories will have the ability to generate in-depth insights on immunity that advance future antibody therapies and vaccines for COVID-19.”

The assay can run manually or using the EUROLab%3Csup%3ETM+%3C%2Fsup%3EWorkstation+ELISA, Sprinter+XL%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E and other third party ELISA platforms.

The Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S1 Curve ELISA (IgG) is one of many solutions in EUROIMMUN’s SARS-CoV-2+specific+portfolio, which also includes real-time PCR+tests, an antigen detection assay and multiple antibody tests, a dried+blood+spot solution, as well as automation systems for small, medium and high sample throughput.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 15,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211005006175r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005006175/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment