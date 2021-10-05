Logo
INDUS Announces Launch of Public Offering of 2,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. ( INDT) (“INDUS” or the “Company”), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, today announced that it has commenced an offering of 2,000,000 shares of common stock. The Company also plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 300,000 additional shares of common stock. INDUS intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance its acquisition and development pipeline and for other corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are acting as co-lead joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. J.P. Morgan and Baird are acting as bookrunners and BTIG, BMO Capital Markets and JMP Securities are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Citigroup, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717; by telephone at 800-831-9146; by email at [email protected]; or by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About INDUS

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 43 buildings totaling approximately 5.3 million square feet (including 33 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 4.9 million square feet) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,100 acres of undeveloped land.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This Press Release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements, including relating to the completion of the proposed offering on the date and terms described, if at all, and INDUS’s intended use of the net proceeds from the proposed offering, are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but the events described in these statements are not guaranteed to occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section in INDUS’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 18, 2021, and INDUS’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 9, 2021. INDUS disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release except as required by law. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
Anthony Galici
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(860) 286-1307
[email protected]

Ashley Pizzo
Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
(212) 218-7914
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODM2ODI1MyM0NDcwNTk4IzIwMTkwMjg=
INDUS-Realty-Trust-Inc-.png
