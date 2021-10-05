Hudson RPO Celebrates 12 Consecutive Years on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen List of Top Global RPO Providers

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson RPO, a leading global total talent solutions company owned by Hudson Global, Inc. ( HSON), announced today that for the 12th consecutive year it has ranked among HRO Today magazine’s Baker’s Dozen list of top enterprise recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) providers.



The annual RPO Baker’s Dozen list reflects the views of senior HR decision makers. The list is based on a survey of industry professionals, including RPO clients, who analyze and rank services offered across the market. The Baker’s Dozen survey is considered a leading global indicator of top recruitment outsourcing providers.

“Once again, we are honored to be included on the Baker’s Dozen list for top global RPO providers. I am proud of the world-class service we have continued to deliver to our clients throughout the global pandemic as workplace fundamentals changed drastically. I am very impressed by the resilience shown by our staff, and it is gratifying to know our clients are benefitting from their hard work,” said Jeff Eberwein, Global CEO of Hudson RPO.

“We appreciate the dedicated community of HR professionals who shared their experiences and insights for the Baker’s Dozen. We are also incredibly grateful for the loyal partnerships we share with our extraordinary clients, and I believe these relationships have only deepened throughout the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Mr. Eberwein.

Results of the Baker’s Dozen were based on a client satisfaction survey completed by 500 verified global customers who use recruitment outsourcing services. Respondents rated RPO providers on the overall breadth of service, deal size, and service quality.

About Hudson Global, Inc.

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we design tailored solutions to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at www.hudsonrpo.com or contact us at [email protected]

