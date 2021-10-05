MKS Instruments Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. ( MKSI) (“MKS”), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today released its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, which highlights the Company’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.



“We are proud to publish our inaugural CSR report, reflecting the important work we are accomplishing, from the safety and well-being of our global workforce to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to environmental safety and compliance,” said John T.C. Lee, President and CEO of MKS.

“Our commitment is ongoing. We believe it is critical to create relationships with our stakeholders that support responsible and ethical business practices, conduct, and compliance, which in turn benefits our employees, our environment, and our business.”

The report demonstrates MKS’ progress toward and ongoing initiatives to achieve key ESG objectives.

Highlights include:

CSR management system, providing Executive- and Board-level oversight of MKS’ CSR program.

Environmental metrics, including greenhouse gas emissions, and energy and water usage.

Unique portfolio of solutions that address renewable energy, health and safety, environmental compliance, and sustainable and ethical applications.

Diversity and bias awareness trainings for employees as part of an ongoing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiative.

Recent analysis of U.S. employees’ compensation across diversity factors within comparable groups resulted in pay equity after minimal adjustments, and launch of an analysis for employees outside of the U.S.

Community involvement and charitable giving, as well as several initiatives involving COVID-19 support.

The report is available to view here and has been prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) standards.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers.



