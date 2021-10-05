Logo
Viking Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright's 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that its chief executive officer, Brian Lian, Ph.D., will deliver a corporate presentation as part of H.C. Wainwright's 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference. The conference, which will take place Tuesday, October 12, 2021, is being conducted with a virtual format.

viking_9_15_logo.jpg

Details for this presentation are as follows:

  • H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference
    Conference Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021
    Presentation Time: 11:00 – 11:20 a.m. Eastern
    Format: Virtual conference

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives. The company's clinical programs include VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. In a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo. The company is also developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the potential treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). VK0214 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with the adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) form of X-ALD. The company holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including those noted above, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

For more information about Viking Therapeutics, please visit www.vikingtherapeutics.com. Follow Viking on Twitter @Viking_VKTX.

favicon.png?sn=LA28634&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-therapeutics-to-present-at-hc-wainwrights-5th-annual-nash-investor-conference-301393245.html

SOURCE Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

