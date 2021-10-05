Perrigo Announces New Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) Leadership

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Perrigo Announces New Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) Leadership

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Jim Dillard, currently Chief Scientific Officer, named President, Consumer Self-Care Americas ("CSCA")

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO) ("Perrigo" or the "Company"), a leading provider of consumer self-care products, today announced that Jim Dillard, currently Executive Vice President ("EVP") and Chief Scientific Officer, has been named EVP and President, CSCA, effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Dillard will continue to report to Murray Kessler.

perrigo_company_logo.jpg

Perrigo President and Chief Executive Officer Murray S. Kessler said, "Perrigo has now completed its transformation from healthcare to consumer self-care and has removed the uncertainty from the Irish Tax Notice of Assessment. Going forward, our focus must and will be on delivering profitable growth in line with our consumer peers. Jim Dillard's deep supply chain, manufacturing, R&D, innovation, and regulatory experience will allow him to continue CSCA's long history of revenue growth while at the same time enhancing margins in the segment. Jim's passion for Perrigo and our self-care strategy, along with his deep experience, proven track record and strong leadership skills, make him uniquely qualified to lead this business."

Mr. Dillard commented, "I am very enthusiastic about the Company's future and share a deep passion for rapidly delivering new products and innovation that delight our customers and consumers. I am equally excited about the significant opportunities for CSCA margin expansion through further cost and supply chain efficiencies, in addition to our innovation initiatives. I am confident that CSCA's strong consumer business model led by our talented team will achieve long-term profitable growth."

Rich Sorota and the Company have agreed to a mutual separation. Mr. Kessler noted, "We thank Rich for his service since joining the Company through the acquisition of Ranir and wish him continued success."

Jim Dillard Biography

Jim Dillard was named EVP and Chief Scientific Officer for Perrigo in January 2019. Mr. Dillard joined Perrigo from Altria Group, Inc., where he served as Senior Vice President, Research, Development and Sciences and Chief Innovation Officer. During his tenure with Altria Group, Mr. Dillard led the creation of the Regulatory Affairs function in 2009 and also served as Chief Innovation Officer for Altria Client Services and Senior Vice President of Research, Development & Regulatory Affairs, for Altria Group. Mr. Dillard worked for UST Inc. from 2001 through 2008 where he was President of U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Manufacturing Company (USSTMC) and was responsible for all manufacturing, supply chain, quality and engineering, in addition to the company's Science and Technology organization. Rickard Seeds and GenApps, subsidiaries of UST, Inc., also reported to Mr. Dillard. Prior to joining UST, Inc., Mr. Dillard worked for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) between 1987 and 2001. There he served as Director of the Division of Cardiovascular and Respiratory Devices, as well as in various leadership roles in the Center for Devices and Radiological Health and the Office of Device Evaluation.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO) is a leading provider of Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Led by its consumer self-care strategy, Perrigo is the largest store brand OTC player in the U.S. in the categories in which it competes through more than 9,000 SKUs under customer 'own brand' labels. Additionally, Perrigo is a Top 10 OTC company by revenue in Europe, where it markets more than 200 branded OTC products throughout 28 countries. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com.

Perrigo Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements." These statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "forecast," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "poised," "predict," "potential" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including: the timing of the formal settlement documentation relating to the tax settlement with Irish Revenue; the sources of funding for the settlement amount; the benefits of settling the disputed assessment, and any such risks or uncertainties that may arise in connection with any challenge to the arbitration award. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=DE30040&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perrigo-announces-new-consumer-self-care-americas-csca-leadership-301393476.html

SOURCE Perrigo Company plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE30040&Transmission_Id=202110051630PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE30040&DateId=20211005
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment