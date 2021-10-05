Rambus Delivers CXL 2.0 Controller with Industry-leading Zero-Latency IDE

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rambus Delivers CXL 2.0 Controller with Industry-leading Zero-Latency IDE

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Highlights:

- Offers security at speed with integrated IDE modules for unmatched performance in data center infrastructure

- Provides zero-latency data encryption for CXL.mem and CXL.cache protocols

- Integrates with Rambus CXL 2.0 PHY for complete CXL interconnect subsystem

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced Compute Express Link™ (CXL) 2.0 and PCI Express® (PCIe) 5.0 controllers now available with integrated Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) modules. Delivering security at speed in CXL is critical to solving the bandwidth bottleneck in data center infrastructure. IDE monitors and protects against physical attacks on CXL and PCIe links. CXL requires extremely low latency to enable load-store memory architectures and cache-coherent links for its targeted use cases. This breakthrough controller with a zero-latency IDE, developed by the engineering team from newly-acquired PLDA, delivers state-of-the-art security and performance at full 32 GT/s speed.

Rambus_Logo.jpg

"Successful enablement of CXL use models in data-intensive applications, such as memory sharing between processors and attached AI accelerators, requires security at ultra-low latency," said Sean Fan, chief operating officer at Rambus. "Delivering controllers with zero-latency security is a testament of our ability to accelerate the development of CXL solutions through the recent acquisition of PLDA, and showcases our unique position to provide integrated interface and security IP solutions."

The built-in IDE modules, now available in Rambus CXL 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 controllers, employ a 256-bit AES-GCM (Advanced Encryption Standard, Galois/Counter Mode) symmetric-key cryptographic block cipher, helping chip designers and security architects to ensure confidentiality, integrity, and replay protection for traffic that travels over CXL and PCIe links. This secure functionality is especially imperative for data center computing applications including AI/ML and high performance computing (HPC).

Key features include:

  • IDE security with zero latency for CXL.mem and CXL.cache
  • Robust protection from physical security attacks, minimizing the safety, financial, and brand reputation risks of a security breach
  • IDE modules pre-integrated in Rambus CXL 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 controllers reduce implementation risks and speed time-to-market
  • Complete CXL 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 interconnect subsystems when controllers are combined with Rambus CXL 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 PHYs

More Information:
For more information on the Rambus CXL 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 controllers with integrated IDE, please visit our website:

CXL 2.0 Subsystem:

PCIe 5.0 Subsystem:

Follow Rambus:
Company website: rambus.com
Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog
Twitter: @rambusinc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Inc.
Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Press Contact:
Cori Pasinetti
Rambus Corporate Communications
t: (650) 309-6226
[email protected]

Rambus_CXL_2_0_Controller_with_IDE.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF28909&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rambus-delivers-cxl-2-0-controller-with-industry-leading-zero-latency-ide-301393137.html

SOURCE Rambus Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF28909&Transmission_Id=202110051700PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF28909&DateId=20211005
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment