Chickasaw Capital Management Llc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Altria Group Inc

- New Purchases: FB, COIN,
- Added Positions: CRM, BF.B, MSFT, AMZN, AZO, WMT, MA, CL, DD, UNH, PYPL, DOW, CTVA,
- Reduced Positions: TRGP, ET, CEQP, MPLX, PAGP, ENLC, MMP, DCP, PAA, BPMP, PSXP, WES, GEL, EPD, SHLX, AM, ENB, TRP, XOM, NKE, TGT, RKLIF, CVX,
- Sold Out: MO,
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 23,025,832 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 7,711,457 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05%
- Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) - 9,554,091 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 4,038,656 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.58%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 6,888,226 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $332.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $240.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 53.40%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $271.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,604 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)
Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $67.01 and $74.54, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $66.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 41,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $393.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 990 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.Reduced: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)
Chickasaw Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP by 26.06%. The sale prices were between $26 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $27.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc still held 1,649,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.
