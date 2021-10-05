IBM Retirement Fund Buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells General Electric Co, ,

- New Purchases: CHPT, CHPT, AZN, UPST, SRPT, BRKS, DKS, FAF, XLRN, TNDM, AA, JHG, IAC, CNXC, OPEN, OGN,
- Added Positions: ADI, SNOW, TSLA, DASH, CRM, CRWD, MCHP, MDB, KIM, XPO, WPC, WAL, ARE, FWONK, NTRA, SQ, TEAM, TWLO, IR, SIVB, STNE, O, AIZ,
- Reduced Positions: BAC, SCHW, C, JPM, ORCL, STE, UNP, CB, LOW, MS, EBAY, CHTR, NXPI, HCA,
- Sold Out: GE, ALXN, MXIM, WORK, 4LRA, AMED, BYND, VRT, ATUS, PFPT, ZG, STWD, IPGP, SMG, RGLD, RNR, OSK, OHI, HOG, GME, DCI, CASY, SAM, DTM,
These are the top 5 holdings of IBM Retirement Fund
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 638,193 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 443,494 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 212,849 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,261 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 67,610 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 658,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.
IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85. The stock is now traded at around $296.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,298 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)
IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.75 and $178.79, with an estimated average price of $165.8. The stock is now traded at around $178.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,209 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.29, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $68.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 49.60%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $165.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 64.26%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $300.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 71.90%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,074 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $244.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,583 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 41.91%. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.Sold Out: (ALXN)
IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: (MXIM)
IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: (WORK)
IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.Sold Out: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)
IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $158.4 and $218.16, with an estimated average price of $183.99.
