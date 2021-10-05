IBM Retirement Fund Buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells General Electric Co, ,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

IBM Retirement Fund Buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells General Electric Co, ,

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
White Plains, NY, based Investment company IBM Retirement Fund (Current Portfolio) buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Snowflake Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, sells General Electric Co, , , , IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IBM Retirement Fund. As of 2021Q3, IBM Retirement Fund owns 741 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IBM Retirement Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ibm+retirement+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IBM Retirement Fund
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 638,193 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 443,494 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 212,849 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,261 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 67,610 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 658,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 658,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85. The stock is now traded at around $296.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,298 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.75 and $178.79, with an estimated average price of $165.8. The stock is now traded at around $178.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,209 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First American Financial Corp (FAF)

IBM Retirement Fund initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.29, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $68.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 49.60%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $165.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 64.26%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $300.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 71.90%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,074 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $244.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,583 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

IBM Retirement Fund added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 41.91%. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: (WORK)

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Sold Out: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)

IBM Retirement Fund sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $158.4 and $218.16, with an estimated average price of $183.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of IBM Retirement Fund. Also check out:

1. IBM Retirement Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. IBM Retirement Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IBM Retirement Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IBM Retirement Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider