McAdam, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Tattooed Chef Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Tattooed Chef Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, General Electric Co, Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McAdam, LLC. As of 2021Q3, McAdam, LLC owns 178 stocks with a total value of $899 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,101,299 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 1,768,468 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 607,294 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,317,609 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.80% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,719,120 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.60%

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24. The stock is now traded at around $154.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,912 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $44 and $65.8, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $55.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $74.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $634.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 374 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.45 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.42, with an estimated average price of $62.72. The stock is now traded at around $62.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 270,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $230.26 and $250.88, with an estimated average price of $241.96. The stock is now traded at around $236.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 50,867 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $172.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 36.60%. The purchase prices were between $85.36 and $91.09, with an estimated average price of $88.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 35,074 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 89.91%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,533 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 73.91%. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37. The stock is now traded at around $177.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,339 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Tattooed Chef Inc. The sale prices were between $16.01 and $24.03, with an estimated average price of $19.84.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $143.81 and $151.79, with an estimated average price of $148.3.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.86 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $27.23.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $187.89 and $200.46, with an estimated average price of $195.51.

McAdam, LLC reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 72.05%. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $204.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. McAdam, LLC still held 2,446 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McAdam, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.08%. The sale prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $239.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. McAdam, LLC still held 908 shares as of 2021-09-30.