Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF, Overlay Shares Forei

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Merck Inc, Organon, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF, Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF, Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF, Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC owns 191 stocks with a total value of $554 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 2,248,426 shares, 20.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21% Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) - 2,712,489 shares, 18.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) - 3,210,661 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 176,018 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 768,313 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.86%

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $59.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 628 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 177 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $67.44 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $70.03. The stock is now traded at around $69.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 149,193 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $72.23 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $76.15. The stock is now traded at around $77.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 46,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 284 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 41.61%. The purchase prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 194 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 65.44%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $105.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 2250.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 282 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $27.29.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $36.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF. The sale prices were between $38.28 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $40.25.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $36.83 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.12.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23.