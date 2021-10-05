Logo
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF, Overlay Shares Forei

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Merck Inc, Organon, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF, Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF, Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF, Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC owns 191 stocks with a total value of $554 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advocacy+wealth+management+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 2,248,426 shares, 20.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
  2. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) - 2,712,489 shares, 18.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
  3. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) - 3,210,661 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 176,018 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 768,313 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.86%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $59.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 628 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 177 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $67.44 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $70.03. The stock is now traded at around $69.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 149,193 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $72.23 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $76.15. The stock is now traded at around $77.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 46,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 284 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 41.61%. The purchase prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 194 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 65.44%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $105.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 2250.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 282 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (OVF)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $27.29.

Sold Out: Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (OVS)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $36.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF. The sale prices were between $38.28 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $40.25.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.

Sold Out: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $36.83 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.12.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
Stocks that Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC keeps buying
