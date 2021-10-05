Logo
Woodstock Corp Buys Applied Materials Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mimecast, Sells FibroGen Inc, Allstate Corp, Corning Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Woodstock Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mimecast, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC, FedEx Corp, sells FibroGen Inc, Allstate Corp, Corning Inc, The Travelers Inc, Aspen Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodstock Corp. As of 2021Q3, Woodstock Corp owns 183 stocks with a total value of $856 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WOODSTOCK CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/woodstock+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WOODSTOCK CORP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 190,982 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
  2. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 107,583 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
  3. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 50,836 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,091 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,405 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
New Purchase: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $70.32, with an estimated average price of $61.24. The stock is now traded at around $63.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (BCYC)

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,682 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $34.63 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,538 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 103.10%. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $128.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 97.66%. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $550.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $224.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 28.52%. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $291.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,407 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.82 and $162.58, with an estimated average price of $154.81.

Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $127.31 and $137.87, with an estimated average price of $132.2.

Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $39.94.

Sold Out: CareCloud Inc (MTB0)

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in CareCloud Inc. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $6.8.

Sold Out: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $122.54 and $147.97, with an estimated average price of $135.2.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $212.14 and $238.22, with an estimated average price of $225.5.



