Woodstock Corp Buys Applied Materials Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mimecast, Sells FibroGen Inc, Allstate Corp, Corning Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mimecast, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC, FedEx Corp, sells FibroGen Inc, Allstate Corp, Corning Inc, The Travelers Inc, Aspen Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodstock Corp. As of 2021Q3, Woodstock Corp owns 183 stocks with a total value of $856 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 190,982 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 107,583 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 50,836 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,091 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,405 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $70.32, with an estimated average price of $61.24. The stock is now traded at around $63.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,682 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $34.63 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,538 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 103.10%. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $128.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 97.66%. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $550.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $224.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 28.52%. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $291.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,407 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.82 and $162.58, with an estimated average price of $154.81.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $127.31 and $137.87, with an estimated average price of $132.2.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $39.94.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in CareCloud Inc. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $6.8.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $122.54 and $147.97, with an estimated average price of $135.2.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $212.14 and $238.22, with an estimated average price of $225.5.