Fulton Bank, N.A. Buys iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Americold Realty Trust, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Global Payments Inc

- New Purchases: SOXX, ODFL, MRNA, O, DELL, ICLR, ZBRA, ZIM, COIN, EOG, DVN, MTB, SNY, AZN, WTKWY, IVZ, AXTA, FLT, BGNE, VIG, ANET, BURL, BBL, XLRN, H, SBGSY, AER, XEL, NLOK, POWI, PLUG, NYT, NGLOY, BL, ABEV,
- Added Positions: COLD, BRK.B, VZ, DIS, MA, INTC, VB, CVS, TMO, TFC, CSX, LLY, HON, LAD, WDAY, VO, FIS, CVX, D, TGT, EFA, NFLX, RTX, VEA, BMY, ETN, FDX, KMB, LOW, QCOM, RF, TRV, LULU, V, GOOG, TEAM, AMZN, CNI, CAJ, CTSH, JPM, RHHBY, USB, UNP, WMT, WFC, IEFA, IEMG, IWD, ABT, ATVI, ALL, COP, CMI, DRI, ECL, MRK, NKE, OHI, ROP, CRM, SRE, SWK, SBUX, UL, UNM, VLO, TCEHY, DG, AMKBY, CIBR, NSP, AMT, AMP, APH, ARWR, BCE, BHC, BTI, CCMP, CRL, CI, STZ, COST, DTE, DKS, DUK, ENTG, EL, EXC, NEE, FAST, MNST, HAS, HST, HBAN, IBM, ISRG, J, LRCX, MTD, MU, MHK, NGG, NDSN, PNC, PPL, PXD, PKX, PRU, PEG, REGN, SHW, LUV, STT, SYK, TTEC, UGI, WBA, WM, WAT, WSM, TTNDY, FTNT, ST, EPAM, OMF, BABA, SYF, CFG, SOUHY, TTD, HWM, IJT, MMM, AOS, A, ALK, ALB, AEP, ANSS, ARW, ATRC, BIO, BLK, BXP, CBRE, CNQ, KMX, CNC, SCHW, XEC, C, CCEP, CMCSA, CPRT, DHI, XRAY, DECK, DLB, DLTR, DD, EW, EME, EQIX, EXAS, FITB, HOG, INFO, KT, KEY, KSS, MDLZ, LH, LNVGY, MDT, MOH, MS, NTTYY, PVH, RJF, RSG, POOL, SLB, SEE, SWKS, SF, SNPS, SYY, TSM, TRMB, GWW, WAB, FPAFY, OC, IPGP, CLR, AL, MOS, ACSAY, PANW, BERY, RH, CDW, CRTO, PAYC, ZEN, CDK, KEYS, SYNH, USFD, SE, SWAV, UBER, OTIS, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: IWB, IWR, GPN, AMGN, UNH, KLAC, AVGO, IWM, RIO, ANTM, BA, SPOT, SGEN, HD, TJX, PFE, ORCL, URI, ICE, SIVB, IWF, CSCO, ABBV, JNJ, VWO, GD, FKYS, TXN, NVDA, PII, NTDOY, LMT, CB, BKNG, PG, PWR, FISV, NVS, TMUS, AMAT, EEM, CM, TSLA, DE, CCI, LPLA, XLI, WIT, SQ, VEEV, APTV, NXPI, SO, CHTR, DPSGY, PM, ULTA, ORLY, NSC, ASML, ASX, MO, ADP, CHKP, CTAS, TPR, DHR, DOV, EA, ERIC, KB, PGR, NEM, ADRNY, HPQ, GILD, TSCO, VYM, ACN, SPY, ENB, AKAM, LKQ, AIG, AZO, AVTR, WHR, CAT, ETSY, GIS, WMB, VOD, CODYY, CL, EMN, LYB, DXCM,
- Sold Out: PHG, BMRN, FVRR, DKNG, ALXN, GE, TT, FORTY, LVS, NOC, FMC, SMG, RE, VMW, CGEMY, HLUYY, BUD, VRSK, FSUGY, NVCR, DTM, ZNGA, KGC, MFG,
For the details of Fulton Bank, N.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulton+bank%2C+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fulton Bank, N.A.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 334,360 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,527 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) - 1,974,369 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,103 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 83,916 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $425.28 and $475.44, with an estimated average price of $454.95. The stock is now traded at around $441.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,434 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $302.97, with an estimated average price of $277.56. The stock is now traded at around $289.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $332.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.29 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $98.36. The stock is now traded at around $105.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $506.91 and $590.6, with an estimated average price of $557.52. The stock is now traded at around $506.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 764 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 959.76%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 67,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 93.46%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $220.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $83.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,061 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $571.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.46%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $239.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)
Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $44.18 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $46.08.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.79 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $53.1.Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.77 and $85.47, with an estimated average price of $79.09.Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $161.38 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $201.76.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fulton Bank, N.A.. Also check out:
1. Fulton Bank, N.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Fulton Bank, N.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fulton Bank, N.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fulton Bank, N.A. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment