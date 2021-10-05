Fulton Bank, N.A. Buys iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Americold Realty Trust, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Global Payments Inc

New Purchases: SOXX, ODFL, MRNA, O, DELL, ICLR, ZBRA, ZIM, COIN, EOG, DVN, MTB, SNY, AZN, WTKWY, IVZ, AXTA, FLT, BGNE, VIG, ANET, BURL, BBL, XLRN, H, SBGSY, AER, XEL, NLOK, POWI, PLUG, NYT, NGLOY, BL, ABEV,

COLD, BRK.B, VZ, DIS, MA, INTC, VB, CVS, TMO, TFC, CSX, LLY, HON, LAD, WDAY, VO, FIS, CVX, D, TGT, EFA, NFLX, RTX, VEA, BMY, ETN, FDX, KMB, LOW, QCOM, RF, TRV, LULU, V, GOOG, TEAM, AMZN, CNI, CAJ, CTSH, JPM, RHHBY, USB, UNP, WMT, WFC, IEFA, IEMG, IWD, ABT, ATVI, ALL, COP, CMI, DRI, ECL, MRK, NKE, OHI, ROP, CRM, SRE, SWK, SBUX, UL, UNM, VLO, TCEHY, DG, AMKBY, CIBR, NSP, AMT, AMP, APH, ARWR, BCE, BHC, BTI, CCMP, CRL, CI, STZ, COST, DTE, DKS, DUK, ENTG, EL, EXC, NEE, FAST, MNST, HAS, HST, HBAN, IBM, ISRG, J, LRCX, MTD, MU, MHK, NGG, NDSN, PNC, PPL, PXD, PKX, PRU, PEG, REGN, SHW, LUV, STT, SYK, TTEC, UGI, WBA, WM, WAT, WSM, TTNDY, FTNT, ST, EPAM, OMF, BABA, SYF, CFG, SOUHY, TTD, HWM, IJT, MMM, AOS, A, ALK, ALB, AEP, ANSS, ARW, ATRC, BIO, BLK, BXP, CBRE, CNQ, KMX, CNC, SCHW, XEC, C, CCEP, CMCSA, CPRT, DHI, XRAY, DECK, DLB, DLTR, DD, EW, EME, EQIX, EXAS, FITB, HOG, INFO, KT, KEY, KSS, MDLZ, LH, LNVGY, MDT, MOH, MS, NTTYY, PVH, RJF, RSG, POOL, SLB, SEE, SWKS, SF, SNPS, SYY, TSM, TRMB, GWW, WAB, FPAFY, OC, IPGP, CLR, AL, MOS, ACSAY, PANW, BERY, RH, CDW, CRTO, PAYC, ZEN, CDK, KEYS, SYNH, USFD, SE, SWAV, UBER, OTIS, VOO, Reduced Positions: IWB, IWR, GPN, AMGN, UNH, KLAC, AVGO, IWM, RIO, ANTM, BA, SPOT, SGEN, HD, TJX, PFE, ORCL, URI, ICE, SIVB, IWF, CSCO, ABBV, JNJ, VWO, GD, FKYS, TXN, NVDA, PII, NTDOY, LMT, CB, BKNG, PG, PWR, FISV, NVS, TMUS, AMAT, EEM, CM, TSLA, DE, CCI, LPLA, XLI, WIT, SQ, VEEV, APTV, NXPI, SO, CHTR, DPSGY, PM, ULTA, ORLY, NSC, ASML, ASX, MO, ADP, CHKP, CTAS, TPR, DHR, DOV, EA, ERIC, KB, PGR, NEM, ADRNY, HPQ, GILD, TSCO, VYM, ACN, SPY, ENB, AKAM, LKQ, AIG, AZO, AVTR, WHR, CAT, ETSY, GIS, WMB, VOD, CODYY, CL, EMN, LYB, DXCM,

Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Americold Realty Trust, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Moderna Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Global Payments Inc, Amgen Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulton Bank, N.A.. As of 2021Q3, Fulton Bank, N.A. owns 432 stocks with a total value of $815 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fulton Bank, N.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulton+bank%2C+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 334,360 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,527 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) - 1,974,369 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,103 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 83,916 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $425.28 and $475.44, with an estimated average price of $454.95. The stock is now traded at around $441.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,434 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $302.97, with an estimated average price of $277.56. The stock is now traded at around $289.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $332.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.29 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $98.36. The stock is now traded at around $105.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $506.91 and $590.6, with an estimated average price of $557.52. The stock is now traded at around $506.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 764 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 959.76%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 67,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 93.46%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $220.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $83.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,061 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $571.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.46%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $239.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $44.18 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $46.08.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.79 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $53.1.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.77 and $85.47, with an estimated average price of $79.09.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $161.38 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $201.76.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05.