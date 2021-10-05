Hanseatic Management Services Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Alphabet Inc, Perficient Inc, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Twilio Inc, Inogen Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Hanseatic Management Services Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Alphabet Inc, Perficient Inc, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Twilio Inc, Inogen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Albuquerque, NM, based Investment company Hanseatic Management Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Alphabet Inc, Perficient Inc, Fortinet Inc, Rapid7 Inc, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Twilio Inc, Inogen Inc, Big Lots Inc, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. As of 2021Q3, Hanseatic Management Services Inc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $58 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hanseatic+management+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 132,066 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.20%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 18,775 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 16,529 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  4. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 11,252 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  5. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 17,756 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
New Purchase: Perficient Inc (PRFT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $102.84. The stock is now traded at around $120.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 5,699 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Rapid7 Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.02 and $124.95, with an estimated average price of $113.22. The stock is now traded at around $112.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 5,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $19.83, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 29,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.49 and $297.6, with an estimated average price of $240.05. The stock is now traded at around $276.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Workiva Inc (WK)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Workiva Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.04 and $154.12, with an estimated average price of $135.39. The stock is now traded at around $138.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.43 and $324.69, with an estimated average price of $289.74. The stock is now traded at around $311.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 34.20%. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $52.8, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 132,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 4412.50%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2723.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 361 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 2415.12%. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $298.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Domo Inc (DOMO)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Domo Inc by 5804.46%. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $81.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 6,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 1482.06%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $112.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 4,762 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Manhattan Associates Inc by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $139.62 and $166.43, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $154.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 713 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.

Sold Out: Inogen Inc (INGN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Inogen Inc. The sale prices were between $43.09 and $82.26, with an estimated average price of $61.51.

Sold Out: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.46 and $51.43, with an estimated average price of $47.51.

Sold Out: Big Lots Inc (BIG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $43.36 and $65.53, with an estimated average price of $54.5.

Sold Out: Saia Inc (SAIA)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Saia Inc. The sale prices were between $193.22 and $254.14, with an estimated average price of $231.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC. Also check out:

1. HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider