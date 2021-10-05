Hanseatic Management Services Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Alphabet Inc, Perficient Inc, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Twilio Inc, Inogen Inc

New Purchases: PRFT, RPD, DVAX, WK, PCTY, BOOT, IT, DXCM, SPSC, RGEN, COST, EW, HUBS, DKS, CLDX, GMED, ALKS, WST, ISRG, EXPD, BIO, TEAM, BILL, OTIS, MSFT, MTD, GRMN, CRWD, VICR, MLHR, BHVN, ARVN,

Albuquerque, NM, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Alphabet Inc, Perficient Inc, Fortinet Inc, Rapid7 Inc, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Twilio Inc, Inogen Inc, Big Lots Inc, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. As of 2021Q3, Hanseatic Management Services Inc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $58 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 132,066 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.20% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 18,775 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 16,529 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 11,252 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 17,756 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $102.84. The stock is now traded at around $120.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 5,699 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Rapid7 Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.02 and $124.95, with an estimated average price of $113.22. The stock is now traded at around $112.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 5,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $19.83, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 29,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.49 and $297.6, with an estimated average price of $240.05. The stock is now traded at around $276.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Workiva Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.04 and $154.12, with an estimated average price of $135.39. The stock is now traded at around $138.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.43 and $324.69, with an estimated average price of $289.74. The stock is now traded at around $311.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 34.20%. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $52.8, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 132,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 4412.50%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2723.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 361 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 2415.12%. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $298.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Domo Inc by 5804.46%. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $81.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 6,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 1482.06%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $112.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 4,762 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Manhattan Associates Inc by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $139.62 and $166.43, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $154.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 713 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Inogen Inc. The sale prices were between $43.09 and $82.26, with an estimated average price of $61.51.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.46 and $51.43, with an estimated average price of $47.51.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $43.36 and $65.53, with an estimated average price of $54.5.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Saia Inc. The sale prices were between $193.22 and $254.14, with an estimated average price of $231.15.