Hanseatic Management Services Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Alphabet Inc, Perficient Inc, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Twilio Inc, Inogen Inc

- New Purchases: PRFT, RPD, DVAX, WK, PCTY, BOOT, IT, DXCM, SPSC, RGEN, COST, EW, HUBS, DKS, CLDX, GMED, ALKS, WST, ISRG, EXPD, BIO, TEAM, BILL, OTIS, MSFT, MTD, GRMN, CRWD, VICR, MLHR, BHVN, ARVN,
- Added Positions: VTIP, GOOG, FTNT, DOMO, PWR, VB, EQAL, SPY, SIVB, XLU, EVH, NVDA, TSLA, LTHM, ENTG, VCEL, MTDR, SQ, VO, TGT, GNRC, CIT, WFC, AYI, EWBC, XEC, IPG, LNC, AMAT, STLD, CMC, GE, KBR, DXC, MANH, URI, THC, AX, TRMB, DELL, KSS, GT, OSK, ORI, DBI, GWB, AWI, COKE, TCBI, SIX, NUE, VV, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: ATI, DE, BBBY, MRNA, IGV, VBR,
- Sold Out: FCX, TWLO, INGN, SAIL, BIG, SAIA, SANM, FDX, LAD, ADS, AAL, AVT, ALL, SABR, RSP, AES, BOOM, NCR, PYPL, MU, MUR, SPR, FBHS, PANW, TGTX, HOME, SAVE, APLS, IIVI, KNL, VXF,
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 132,066 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.20%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 18,775 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 16,529 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 11,252 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 17,756 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $102.84. The stock is now traded at around $120.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 5,699 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Rapid7 Inc (RPD)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Rapid7 Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.02 and $124.95, with an estimated average price of $113.22. The stock is now traded at around $112.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 5,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $19.83, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 29,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.49 and $297.6, with an estimated average price of $240.05. The stock is now traded at around $276.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Workiva Inc (WK)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Workiva Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.04 and $154.12, with an estimated average price of $135.39. The stock is now traded at around $138.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.43 and $324.69, with an estimated average price of $289.74. The stock is now traded at around $311.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 34.20%. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $52.8, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 132,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 4412.50%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2723.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 361 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 2415.12%. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $298.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Domo Inc (DOMO)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Domo Inc by 5804.46%. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $81.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 6,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 1482.06%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $112.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 4,762 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Manhattan Associates Inc by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $139.62 and $166.43, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $154.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 713 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.Sold Out: Inogen Inc (INGN)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Inogen Inc. The sale prices were between $43.09 and $82.26, with an estimated average price of $61.51.Sold Out: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.46 and $51.43, with an estimated average price of $47.51.Sold Out: Big Lots Inc (BIG)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $43.36 and $65.53, with an estimated average price of $54.5.Sold Out: Saia Inc (SAIA)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Saia Inc. The sale prices were between $193.22 and $254.14, with an estimated average price of $231.15.
