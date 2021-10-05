Savior LLC Buys FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Sells First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

New Purchases: FNY, AGOX, PAVE, FPXI, PSQ, JO, SCHJ, BSCO, HSCZ, IYW, COMT, TLH, VEGN, FDX, UVXY, SRS, RYU, RDIV, TLRY, TLRY, SESN,

FNY, AGOX, PAVE, FPXI, PSQ, JO, SCHJ, BSCO, HSCZ, IYW, COMT, TLH, VEGN, FDX, UVXY, SRS, RYU, RDIV, TLRY, TLRY, SESN, Added Positions: QLD, EMQQ, SYLD, INDA, IQLT, CSB, EWT, FALN, MBB, GM, EFG, SPLG, XSLV, SCCO, XMLV, SQQQ, EEMV, ARKK, STWD, GAB,

QLD, EMQQ, SYLD, INDA, IQLT, CSB, EWT, FALN, MBB, GM, EFG, SPLG, XSLV, SCCO, XMLV, SQQQ, EEMV, ARKK, STWD, GAB, Reduced Positions: FXZ, SCHE, TBF, MSFT, GOVT, IEMG, IUSG, FXO, IEFA, AAPL, LOW, DBA, SPY, IWD, MINT, SCHO, LQD, AMZN, CVS, RWM, TLT, IJR, FXN, FB, SCHF, IWR, SCHB, BIL, IJH, SPAB, ADBE, NVDA, JPM, MRVL, GOOG, GOOGL, JNJ, SCHP, DIS, NFLX, HD, CRM, BAC, CMCSA, TSM, VNQ, MDT, PFE, V, JNK, SCHA, SPEM, T, ABT, AMD, KO, EMB, EWJ, RYH, SCHR, AMKR, INTC, PG, ABBV, VTI, ATVI, LLY, ILMN, NVS, QCOM, VZ, VRTX, XLE, XLK, XSOE, AXP, FIS, ENB, MDLZ, MCK, NEM, WFC, SNAP, MMM, AES, AMGN, BSX, DLB, HBAN, IBM, MU, NOK, ES, RF, BB, UPS, HCA, AMC, TDOC, AVRO, EFV, IXG, EA, FNF, HAL, HUM, IP, VTRS, RCL, VOD, OMF, SABR, KLR, ESGU, SCHG, SGOL, VLUE,

FXZ, SCHE, TBF, MSFT, GOVT, IEMG, IUSG, FXO, IEFA, AAPL, LOW, DBA, SPY, IWD, MINT, SCHO, LQD, AMZN, CVS, RWM, TLT, IJR, FXN, FB, SCHF, IWR, SCHB, BIL, IJH, SPAB, ADBE, NVDA, JPM, MRVL, GOOG, GOOGL, JNJ, SCHP, DIS, NFLX, HD, CRM, BAC, CMCSA, TSM, VNQ, MDT, PFE, V, JNK, SCHA, SPEM, T, ABT, AMD, KO, EMB, EWJ, RYH, SCHR, AMKR, INTC, PG, ABBV, VTI, ATVI, LLY, ILMN, NVS, QCOM, VZ, VRTX, XLE, XLK, XSOE, AXP, FIS, ENB, MDLZ, MCK, NEM, WFC, SNAP, MMM, AES, AMGN, BSX, DLB, HBAN, IBM, MU, NOK, ES, RF, BB, UPS, HCA, AMC, TDOC, AVRO, EFV, IXG, EA, FNF, HAL, HUM, IP, VTRS, RCL, VOD, OMF, SABR, KLR, ESGU, SCHG, SGOL, VLUE, Sold Out: SCHZ, SCHX, NJR, EFA, FNDX, VUG, AOK, ASML, SPIB, TSLA, MUB, PEP, MCD, FNDF, CVX, SPTL, SPG, HYG, UNH, NOW, BNDX, FIXD, PYPL, PZA, CSCO, GLD, SPDW, VFH, VTV, AON, SBUX, TGT, TXN, VIG, GS, ISBC, PM, VO, BRK.B, BLK, SCHW, HON, WMT, WM, AVGO, SPLK, W, IGIB, SCHC, ACN, APD, ASH, CAT, COST, CCI, ETN, MRK, TJX, UNP, MELI, NXPI, SPSM, USHY, VIS, BP, C, COP, NEE, GD, LMT, MET, NKE, NDSN, SMG, TER, HQH, IR, BND, FNDA, ITA, IVW, SPYG, SUB, HES, AZPN, BAX, CECE, CNC, CRL, COO, DHR, EW, ITW, ICE, OCFC, ORCL, TSCO, OLED, MSCI, FTNT, DQ, EPAM, PANW, ZTS, SQ, VVV, AOM, IVE, SPIP, SPTS, VWO, XLF, FCCY, AME, ADI, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BBY, BMY, CDNS, CI, CPRT, XRAY, DECK, DUK, EXPD, MNST, TT, JCI, KMB, LII, MMC, MSA, PPG, PRU, POOL, TRV, STE, TRP, USB, VRSK, DG, GMED, SYF, SITE, DOCU, FTEC, IGLB, IVV, MTUM, PDBC, PTLC, SPSB, VGK, CB, AGCO, AMN, AKAM, ALXN, AMT, AZO, GOLD, BDX, DPZ, DOV, ECL, EQIX, EL, XOM, FFIN, FISV, GIS, GSK, LHX, INFO, INCY, LSTR, MGA, MS, NSC, NOC, PNC, PAYX, LIN, BKNG, PGR, PEG, ROLL, ROK, ROST, SAP, SRE, SBNY, SIRI, SNA, JOE, STLD, SYNA, TMO, TD, TTE, VLO, VLY, GWW, WY, WLTW, XEL, EBAY, CMG, TDG, CVLT, BR, BX, ST, LYB, CDW, ANET, HWM, ELAN, EBND, EMLC, FVD, MCHI, USIG, VBK, VPU, XLI, XLV, AOS, ABB, PLD, Y, ALL, ALNY, MO, DOX, AMP, ANSS, ATR, ARWR, AVY, BCE, BIDU, BIO, BIIB, BA, SAM, BTI, BRKR, CRH, CM, CASY, CNP, CHKP, CHE, LNG, CME, CHH, CTAS, COHR, STZ, CMI, DVN, D, DCI, EOG, EME, ENTG, EFX, EXPE, EXPO, FE, FL, FELE, GPS, GE, GPC, GILD, GPN, GGG, HAS, WELL, HPQ, HRC, HUBB, HUN, MTCH, IBN, JKHY, KLAC, KSU, LVS, LECO, LYV, MANH, HZO, MKL, MXIM, MKC, MOH, MORN, NCR, NDAQ, NGG, NTAP, NYCB, NUVA, OXY, OKE, PPL, PVH, PAA, PII, POWI, PBH, PUK, QGEN, DORM, O, RELX, RSG, SCI, SWKS, SO, STT, SUI, SU, SNX, SYY, TTWO, TXRH, THO, GL, TM, UBS, UNF, UL, URI, RTX, VTR, WRB, WBA, WTS, WHR, WMB, WSM, WINA, WEC, WWD, ZBH, SMFG, AER, CNK, DAL, IBKR, DFS, TEL, MASI, VMW, FERG, TAK, RGA, CHTR, PRI, FAF, BBN, BWXT, BAH, HII, MPC, UI, ZNGA, TRIP, PSX, VEEV, CFG, HUBS, LBRDK, STOR, ETSY, BKI, CABO, RUN, HLI, BGNE, VST, ATNX, SPCE, NVT, IAA, HBT, SNOW, CNXC, DIA, EZU, FDT, FEM, FPE, FTCS, GWX, HYLS, IGF, IWM, LEMB, LMBS, MOAT, QQEW, QQQ, SKYY, SPMD, UGL, VCIT, VCLT, VCSH, VPL, VV, XLC, XLP, XLY, SRCE, AEIS, ACC, AEP, AIG, THRM, IVZ, ANIK, NLY, AIT, AJG, AZN, ATRI, BBVA, SAN, BOH, BMRC, BIG, BMRN, BRKS, BMTC, CHRW, CSGS, CVBF, CAC, CRI, CE, ASXC, LUMN, CAKE, CPK, CHDN, CLX, CTSH, CNS, CMA, CBSH, SBS, DXC, CAG, CRVL, CLB, CXW, CR, DEO, DCOM, DD, DRQ, E, ETR, EXC, FLO, FWRD, BEN, GME, RHP, GABC, HAE, HE, HELE, HSIC, MLHR, HSY, HXL, HIW, HMC, HST, HOV, HUBG, INDB, IDCC, JLL, KAI, K, KSS, LKQ, LKFN, LAMR, LANC, LYG, MTB, MRO, MAT, MVIS, MTX, MNRO, MCO, MSI, MUR, NGS, NTGR, NR, NI, NVO, ORI, PH, CDMO, PDCE, PHG, PRGS, DGX, QDEL, RES, RAD, RDS.A, RYAAY, SNY, SLB, SXT, SLGN, SON, SWK, EQNR, SRCL, SYK, TIMB, VIV, TDY, TEF, TNC, TCBI, TMP, TR, ACIW, CUBE, USPH, UMBF, UAA, UBSI, VMI, WPP, WAB, WAFD, WASH, ANTM, WST, WAL, WDC, YUM, RDS.B, MA, TNL, EXLS, LULU, TDC, ULTA, ENSG, KAR, IRWD, HTHT, RCM, COR, GMAB, SAVE, GWRE, FET, PNR, QLYS, FANG, BFAM, APAM, VOYA, BLUE, NWSA, FEYE, PINC, KODK, VCYT, ALLE, OGS, FWONK, HQY, PFGC, LSXMK, ADNT, YUMC, AA, LW, CNDT, CVNA, BKR, CHX, EQH, TME, DELL, FOXA, DOW, ALC, KTB, CTVA, PTON, PNTG, ARNC, CARR, OTIS, 4LRA, RLAY, PLTR, CRSR, RBLX, BTX, ARKG, ASHR, BLOK, EPP, EWC, GLDM, HYLB, IEF, LGLV, MJ, MSOS, PCY, SCHH, SJNK, USMV, VB, VTWO, XAR, XLB, XLRE, XLU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, ProShares Ultra QQQ, sells First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Microsoft Corp, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Savior LLC. As of 2021Q3, Savior LLC owns 211 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Savior LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/savior+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY) - 150,896 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) - 363,432 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. New Position First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) - 124,033 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.16% ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 47,433 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.81% First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) - 395,232 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%

Savior LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $69.91 and $76.53, with an estimated average price of $73.74. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.13%. The holding were 150,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Savior LLC initiated holding in Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.06 and $26.87, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.58%. The holding were 363,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Savior LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 143,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Savior LLC initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.82 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $67.28. The stock is now traded at around $63.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 55,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Savior LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $12.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 199,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Savior LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.49, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 28,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Savior LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 491.73%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $72.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 46,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Savior LLC added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 2685.21%. The purchase prices were between $47.75 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $53.64. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 55,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Savior LLC added to a holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1966.68%. The purchase prices were between $58.27 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 46,211 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Savior LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 21748.53%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 29,714 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Savior LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 626.78%. The purchase prices were between $37.88 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $37.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 23,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Savior LLC added to a holding in Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil by 122.25%. The purchase prices were between $55.94 and $60.19, with an estimated average price of $58.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.010100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,736 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.26 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.74.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $102.71 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $106.69.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in New Jersey Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $34.68 and $40.52, with an estimated average price of $37.86.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $52.57 and $56.04, with an estimated average price of $54.84.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29.