Savior LLC Buys FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Sells First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Savior LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, ProShares Ultra QQQ, sells First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Microsoft Corp, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Savior LLC. As of 2021Q3, Savior LLC owns 211 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Savior LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/savior+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Savior LLC
  1. FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY) - 150,896 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) - 363,432 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) - 124,033 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.16%
  4. ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 47,433 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.81%
  5. First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) - 395,232 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%
New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY)

Savior LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $69.91 and $76.53, with an estimated average price of $73.74. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.13%. The holding were 150,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX)

Savior LLC initiated holding in Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.06 and $26.87, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.58%. The holding were 363,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Savior LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 143,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI)

Savior LLC initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.82 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $67.28. The stock is now traded at around $63.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 55,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)

Savior LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $12.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 199,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (JO)

Savior LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.49, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 28,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Savior LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 491.73%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $72.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 46,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Savior LLC added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 2685.21%. The purchase prices were between $47.75 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $53.64. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 55,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

Savior LLC added to a holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1966.68%. The purchase prices were between $58.27 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 46,211 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Savior LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 21748.53%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 29,714 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Savior LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 626.78%. The purchase prices were between $37.88 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $37.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 23,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil (CSB)

Savior LLC added to a holding in Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil by 122.25%. The purchase prices were between $55.94 and $60.19, with an estimated average price of $58.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.010100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,736 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.26 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.74.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $102.71 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $106.69.

Sold Out: New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in New Jersey Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $34.68 and $40.52, with an estimated average price of $37.86.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $52.57 and $56.04, with an estimated average price of $54.84.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of Savior LLC. Also check out:

1. Savior LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Savior LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Savior LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Savior LLC keeps buying
