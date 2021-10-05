Professional Advisory Services Inc Buys Target Corp, Sells GrowGeneration Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, DocuSign Inc

- New Purchases: TGT,
- Added Positions: MSM, T, UPS, USB, NVS, ANTM, TFC, SWK, BRK.B, AJG, K, VOO, PAYX, IBM, VZ, XOM, PM,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, CDW, CARR, ACN, GOOG, SPGI, DG, AAPL, FB, PYPL, ZBRA, GD, NEE, GOOGL, HD, IWM, SPY,
- Sold Out: GRWG, DOCU, IWN,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,955 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.69%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 475,637 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 186,296 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,205 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.61%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,057 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $227.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)
Professional Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $24.67 and $51.48, with an estimated average price of $35.5.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Professional Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $152.26 and $166.63, with an estimated average price of $159.95.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Professional Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31.
