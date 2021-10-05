Professional Advisory Services Inc Buys Target Corp, Sells GrowGeneration Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, DocuSign Inc

New Purchases: TGT,

Vero Beach, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Target Corp, sells GrowGeneration Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, DocuSign Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Professional Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q3, Professional Advisory Services Inc owns 71 stocks with a total value of $679 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,955 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.69% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 475,637 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 186,296 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,205 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.61% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,057 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%

Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $227.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Professional Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $24.67 and $51.48, with an estimated average price of $35.5.

Professional Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $152.26 and $166.63, with an estimated average price of $159.95.

Professional Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31.