Anthem Inc. Announces Changes to Leadership Team

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced today organizational changes to the senior leadership team reflecting the company’s continued positioning for future growth and preparing to meet the evolving needs of the industry, its consumers and the communities they serve.

“The breadth and depth of our leadership ensures that we stand ready to deliver on our promises to those we are privileged to serve and our commitment to drive health beyond healthcare,” said Gail Boudreaux, President and CEO. “Collectively, these individuals are industry leaders who are dedicated to driving growth, change and innovation as we work to become a lifetime, trusted health partner.”

The following changes are effective Tuesday, October 5:

Pete Haytaian will lead Anthem’s diversified business group and IngenioRx as Executive Vice President and President, Diversified Business and IngenioRx. Most recently, Haytaian served as President of Commercial and Specialty Business, where for the past three years he has delivered industry-leading growth, while responding to economic and market pressures, as well as uncertainty amid the pandemic. Having also led Anthem’s Government Business Division through transformative growth, Haytaian brings to this role a deep knowledge of the healthcare industry and Anthem’s government and commercial businesses and the potential of the company’s diversified business and pharmacy benefits business.

Morgan Kendrick will lead Anthem’s commercial business, as Executive Vice President and President, Commercial and Specialty Business Division, joining Anthem’s Senior Leadership Team. Kendrick joined Anthem in 1995 and has driven innovation and market-leading growth across key lines of commercial business including in his roles as President of Anthem National Accounts and President of Commercial Business in Georgia. Kendrick has served as President of the Commercial West Markets since 2020, leading the performance, growth, and strategic direction for Anthem’s commercial business in California, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Wisconsin, as well as Specialty sales across the company’s 14 local commercial markets.

Rajeev Ronanki has been named President, Digital Platforms, joining Anthem’s Senior Leadership Team. As the company accelerates its strategy to become a digital platform for health, Ronanki will be responsible for growing and commercializing Anthem’s digital capabilities for consumers, care providers, and the health ecosystem as the company works to reinvent care delivery, operations, and interactions. Since joining Anthem in 2018, Ronanki has led Anthem’s digital transformation by developing our digital-first approach across our Digital, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Exponential Technology, Service Experience, and Innovation portfolios.

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 117 million people, including more than 44 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

