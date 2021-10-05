The Pediatrix® and Obstetrix® Medical Group Reports Surge in Critically Ill Pregnant Patients with the COVID-19 Delta Variant

The Pediatrix® and Obstetrix® Medical Group, affiliates of Mednax®, Inc. (NYSE: MD) and leading providers of maternal-fetal medicine (MFM) and obstetric (OB) services, reports that its affiliated clinicians are treating more pregnant women critically ill with COVID-19 than at any point in the pandemic. Pregnant patients remain largely unvaccinated, despite a strong endorsement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM).

Obstetrix comprises nearly 550 clinicians who provide specialized maternal care through 1,900 MFM visits and more than 400 attended deliveries daily in over 300 facilities across the country. The national network of MFM specialists, obstetrician-gynecologists and OB hospitalists are collaborating to share experiences and improve outcomes for critically ill pregnant women and their unborn babies.

“Nationwide, we are seeing a troubling number of sick patients who have been adversely affected by the Delta variant, most of whom are unvaccinated,” said Alan Fishman, M.D., MFM specialist and specialty medical officer. “The patients we treat are high-risk to begin with, so to add severe COVID-19 infection on top of that, typically requiring hospitalization and sometimes admission into the intensive care unit for respiratory support, has resulted in some truly dire situations, including maternal death and premature birth.”

As a leader in clinical research, Mednax-affiliated clinicians regularly publish studies related to the care of women and children. Early on in the pandemic, the research team studied the effect+COVID-19+could+have+on+pregnant+women, and this continues to be monitored. The team has also examined the effects+of+COVID-19+on+neonatal+intensive+care+units. In addition, non-Mednax studies are regularly monitored and shared through multispecialty forums for clinician discussion.

“A new study on COVID-19 severity in pregnant women in India shows that the Delta variant was identified in India as early as last December,” said Reese Clark, M.D., vice president of clinical research for the Mednax Center+for+Research%2C+Education%2C+Quality+and+Safety. “It swept rapidly through that country and Great Britain before reaching the U.S., where it is now the predominant variant. This report provides valuable insights about what we are seeing in our practices and allows us to anticipate adverse events and implement preventative strategies.”

Mednax strongly supports the CDC, ACOG and SMFM vaccine recommendation. “We urge all of our patients to get vaccinated, as early on in their care as those who are trying to conceive and not yet pregnant,” said Brian Gilpin, M.D., OB hospitalist and specialty medical officer. “The Delta variant is making pregnant women notably sicker, and severe illness is preventable. We now have the data that validates the safety of the vaccine, which also protects babies with vital antibodies. The risk of life-threatening complications from infection is far greater than the risk of vaccination.”

To learn more about Mednax’s maternal-fetal and obstetric services, visit Obstetrix online. For the latest information about Mednax and women’s and children’s health care topics, read the Mednax blog and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT MEDNAX

Mednax, Inc. is a national medical group comprised of the nation’s leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of Mednax are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research and telehealth programs to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional entities, Mednax provides services through a network of more than 2,300 physicians in 39 states and Puerto Rico. Additional information is available at www.mednax.com.

