Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Board Declares Quarterly Dividend for Preferred Stock

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) will release third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, October 25, 2021 before the market opens and hold its quarterly conference call at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on the same day.

The live call, including a slide presentation, will be accessible on the investor relations link of Bank of Hawaii Corporation's website, www.boh.com. The webcast link is https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2F3r3nw6ad. The toll-free number for the teleconference is 1 (844) 543-5235 in the United States and Canada and 1 (703) 318-2209 for other international callers. Use the pass code “Bank of Hawaii” to access the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week beginning approximately 11:00 a.m. Hawaii Time on Monday, October 25, 2021. The replay number is 1 (855) 859-2056 in the United States and Canada and 1 (404) 537-3406 from other international locations. Enter the conference ID 6897518 when prompted. In addition, the replay will be available on the Company's website, www.boh.com.

Additionally, the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol “BOH.PRA.” The dividend will be payable on November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of October 18, 2021.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawaii Corporation, see the Company’s web site, www.boh.com.

