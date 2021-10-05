Logo
EPIC Y-Grade Announces Completion of NGL Super-System Stretching From Corpus Christi to Sweeny, Texas Including Strategic Connections to Premium Purity Markets

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

EPIC Y-Grade, LP (“EPIC” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of its 165-mile pipeline from the EPIC Robstown, Texas, fractionation complex, to the Sweeny fractionation and storage complex, which includes Phillips 66 and Chevron Phillips Chemical. The Company is strategically advantaged with connectivity to both the Corpus Christi and Sweeny, Texas, markets. EPIC can transport and fractionate NGL volumes in both locations as well as access its storage position in Sweeny for both Y-Grade and purity products. The Company has also placed in service a 175-mile propane pipeline for delivery and sale of product in Sweeny, Texas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005006201/en/

map.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

EPIC has continued to expand its long-term relationship with the downstream market through a recently completed ethane pipeline connecting to Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, an ExxonMobil and SABIC joint venture. This facility, which just announced mechanical completion, will include a 1.8 million metric ton ethane steam cracker. EPIC is now positioned with multiple strategic purity connections including exports around its Corpus Christi fractionation complex.

“EPIC is the only pipeline that can offer shippers transportation and fractionation service to both Corpus Christi and Sweeny destinations,” said Brian Freed, Chief Executive Officer of EPIC. “Our assets provide producers and processors across the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford a full service best-in-class Mt. Belvieu alternative. I am extremely proud of our employees and contractors for safely delivering on our last major pipeline construction project.”

Additionally, NGL volumes have begun to flow under transportation agreements associated with BANGL, a strategic transaction between MPLX, WTG and WhiteWater Midstream, announced late last year.

About EPIC Y-Grade, LP

EPIC Y-Grade, LP (“EPIC Y-Grade”) was formed in 2017 to build and operate a 700-mile, 24” natural gas liquids pipeline and associated fractionation complex linking NGL reserves in the Permian and Eagle Ford to Gulf Coast refiners, petrochemical companies and export markets. EPIC Y-Grade’s operated fractionation complex is located at the terminus of the 24” pipeline in Robstown, Texas. EPIC Y-Grade has owned and controlled fractionation capacity totaling 240,000 barrels per day in Robstown and Sweeny, Texas. EPIC Y-Grade is backed by capital commitments from funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) as well as additional equity ownership by Chevron Corporation and FS Investments. For more information, visit www.epicmid.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211005006201r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005006201/en/

