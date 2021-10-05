HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Amplify Energy Corp. (: AMPY) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.



Amplify Energy Corp. ( AMPY, Financial) Investigation:

The firm’s investigation focuses on Amplify’s claims about its environmental, health, and safety (“EH&S”) policies.

Amplify has claimed it is committed to safely operating and producing oil and gas wells in a way that ensures the protection of the environment. Amplify has further claimed its employees and contractors are focused on safety and health for themselves and the public at large and on complete regulatory compliance.

Amplify’s claims came into serious question beginning on Oct. 2, 2021, when the company announced that its Beta Offshore subsidiary observed and notified the U.S. Coastguard of an oil sheen seen approximately 4 miles off the Southern California coast and initiated its Oil Spill Prevention and Response Plan that included shutting down the company’s production and pipeline operations at the Beta Field. The spill sent over 126,000 gallons of oil into the ocean.

MarketWatch later reported Beta has been cited 72 times for safety and environmental violations that were severe enough to curtail or stop drilling to fix the problem.

This news sent the price of Amplify shares crashing lower on Oct. 4, 2021.

