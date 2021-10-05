Logo
Globant acquires Atix Labs to strengthen and empower its blockchain and crypto related solutions and products

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

With the agreement, Globant reinforces its leadership in cutting-edge solutions for its clients on decentralized finance, smart contracts, and asset tokenization, while expanding the offering of its Blockchain Studio.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, announced today its acquisition of Atix Labs, a professional services company specialized in blockchain.

Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg%20

This acquisition helps Globant to expand its offering in the blockchain market, which is expected to grow 10x by 2025, according to industry analysts. It will also enable the company to continue delivering novel and disruptive solutions to its clients in different business verticals, such as Media & Entertainment, Finance, Real Estate, Healthcare, Finance, Supply Chain, among others.

Founded in Argentina in 2013, Atix Labs has operations in the United States, Argentina and Uruguay, and a solid project pipeline with Fortune 500 clients, global top players in the crypto stage, and organizations such as IDB. With more than 60 employees, the Company also has a strong roster of partnerships including RSK, IOHK, Cardano Foundation and IBM, and is part of UNICEF Innovation Fund.

"Globant´s mission is to help organizations stay relevant by offering cutting-edge solutions. There is no doubt that blockchain and crypto are critical in the new business-tech horizon. Adding Atix Labs to the family will be seamless as both companies are action driven and true reinvention seekers," said Diego Tartara, CTO of Globant.

"Six years ago we decided to get into blockchain knowing that this technology will be disruptive in many ways and now it is time to scale-up. We found in Globant an ideal partner to meet our goals from both a commercial point of view and the operational capacity. We are looking forward to this union and the many opportunities it brings," said Ailin Gonzalez, CEO of Atix Labs.

Maria Eugenia Gimena Giralt, VP Corporate Development of Globant said: "Atix Labs colleagues bring specific knowledge to our organization and will help nurture our existing talent as they see their signature developments grow across our world-class portfolio of clients."

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

  • We have more than 20,000 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com

Lucía María Ledesma, [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959011/Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SP30317&sd=2021-10-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-acquires-atix-labs-to-strengthen-and-empower-its-blockchain-and-crypto-related-solutions-and-products-301393536.html

SOURCE Globant

