CloudMD Adopts Advance Notice Policy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company transforming the delivery of care, announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Policy"). The purpose of the Policy is to provide shareholders, directors and management of CloudMD with a framework for nominating directors of the Company.



CloudMD is committed to: (i) facilitating an orderly and efficient annual general or, where the need arises, special meeting, process; (ii) ensuring that all shareholders receive adequate notice of the director nominations and sufficient information regarding all director nominees; and (iii) allowing shareholders to register an informed vote after having been afforded reasonable time for appropriate deliberation. The Policy is intended to further these objectives.

The Policy, among other things, includes a provision that requires advance notice to the Company in certain circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board of Directors are made by holders of record of common shares of the Company. The Policy fixes certain deadlines by which director nominations must be submitted to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and sets forth the information that must be included in the notice to the Company. No person will be eligible for election as a director of CloudMD unless nominated in accordance with the Policy.

In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice to the Company must be received by the Company not less than 30 days and not more than 65 days prior to the date of the annual meeting of shareholders; provided, however, that in the event that the annual meeting of shareholders is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice may be received by the Company not later than the 10th day following such public announcement.

In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting) called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), notice to the Company must be received by the Company no later than the 15th day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made.

The Policy was approved by the Board of Directors on July 7, 2021 and is in full force and effect as of the date it was approved. Pursuant to the terms of the Policy, the Company will seek shareholder approval and ratification of the Policy at its next annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”). If the Policy is not confirmed at the Meeting, the Policy shall terminate and be of no further force and effect following the termination of the Meeting.

A copy of the Policy is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and a copy and a summary of the Policy is included in the management information circular relating to the Meeting.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is transforming the delivery of healthcare using technology and by providing a patient-centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. By leveraging healthcare technology, the Company is building one, connected platform that addresses all points of a patient’s healthcare journey and provides better access to care and improved outcomes. Through CloudMD’s proprietary technology, the Company delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, healthcare navigation, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD’s Enterprise Health Solutions Division includes one of the top 4 Employee Assistance Programs in Canada and offers one comprehensive, digitally connected platform for corporations, insurers and advisors to better manage the health and wellness of their employees and customers.

CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 7,000 psychiatrists, approximately 4,500 therapists and counsellors, approximately 4,000 psychologists, over 22,000 family physicians, over 34,000 medical specialists, over 1,500 allied health professionals across North America. For more information visit: https://investors.cloudmd.ca.

