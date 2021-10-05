Northwest Pipe Company Announces Acquisition of ParkUSA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Northwest Pipe Company Announces Acquisition of ParkUSA

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Water transmission pipe leader acquires Texas-based water technology focused company for cash consideration of $87.4 million

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 5, 2021

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, today announced it has acquired Park Environmental Equipment, LLC ("ParkUSA") for $87.4 million, net of acquired cash. ParkUSA is an engineered precast concrete and steel fabrication-based company that develops, manufactures and distributes water, wastewater and environmental infrastructure solutions products. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings. The transaction closed on October 5, 2021.

Northwest_Pipe_Company_Logo.jpg

"We are excited to have completed the strategic acquisition of ParkUSA, a technology leader in the water infrastructure market. ParkUSA produces water and wastewater control systems as well as water-related environmental solutions products," said Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. "They also produce precast concrete vaults and fabricated steel housings that serve as containment units for the majority of their products, employing some of the same capabilities as our existing Northwest Pipe plants. As a result, we will be focused on bringing the production of ParkUSA's products to our historic facilities. The solid organic growth potential, margin characteristics, asset efficiency and cash flow profile were key determining factors in this acquisition and will remain integral as we build upon the $66.5 million in revenue and $14 million in adjusted EBITDA that ParkUSA generated for the full year of 2020."

"We are very pleased to join the Northwest Pipe family and view the transaction as a great opportunity to expand our product reach now that we are part of a larger organization," said Chris Eberly, Chief Executive Officer of ParkUSA.

George Eberly III, Chief Operating Officer of ParkUSA added, "We look forward to participating in Northwest Pipe Company's growth plans for the future."

The acquisition was funded through the Company's credit facility with Wells Fargo Capital Finance, which included a fully committed $25 million accordion feature to expand the Company's access to available liquidity. Near-term repayment of outstanding debt will be a priority and derived from the cash flows of the combined business.

Previously a privately held company, ParkUSA was founded in Houston, Texas in 1984 by the Eberly family. In 2020, it had approximately 280 employees and revenues of $66.5 million. ParkUSA's three existing Texas manufacturing facilities located in Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio will further expand Northwest Pipe Company's presence in the booming Texas water infrastructure market.

The completion of this acquisition marks Northwest Pipe Company's third major transaction in just over three years. In July 2018, the Company acquired Ameron Water Transmission Group and in January 2020, it acquired Geneva Pipe and Precast Company.

Transaction Conference Call – Northwest Pipe Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 8 a.m. Pacific time to discuss the transaction. To view the supplemental slide presentation or listen to the live audio webcast, visit Northwest Pipe Company's website at www.nwpipe.com on the Investor Relations page. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available approximately one hour after the event on the Investor Relations page.

About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company produces high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products, Permalok® steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offerings of fittings and specialized components. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission and infrastructure, water and wastewater plant piping, structural stormwater and sewer systems, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements – Statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of important factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, those that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include changes in demand and market prices for its products, product mix, bidding activity and order cancelations, timing of customer orders and deliveries, production schedules, price and availability of raw materials, excess or shortage of production capacity, international trade policy and regulations, changes in tariffs and duties imposed on imports and exports and related impacts on the Company, the Company's ability to identify and complete internal initiatives and/or acquisitions in order to grow its business, the Company's ability to effectively integrate Geneva Pipe and Precast Company, ParkUSA, and other acquisitions into its business and operations and achieve significant administrative and operational cost synergies and accretion to financial results, impacts of recent U.S. tax reform legislation on the Company's results of operations, adequacy of the Company's insurance coverage, operating problems at the Company's manufacturing operations including fires, explosions, inclement weather, and natural disasters, impacts of pandemics, epidemics, or other public health emergencies, such as coronavirus disease 2019, and other risks discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10–K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and from time to time in its other Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. If the Company does update or correct one or more forward-looking statements, investors and others should not conclude that it will make additional updates or corrections with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures – The Company is presenting Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure provided to better enable investors and others to assess the results and compare them with competitors. This should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Contact:
Aaron Wilkins
Chief Financial Officer
Northwest Pipe Company
360-397-6294 • [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF30514&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-pipe-company-announces-acquisition-of-parkusa-301393583.html

SOURCE Northwest Pipe Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF30514&Transmission_Id=202110051833PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF30514&DateId=20211005
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment