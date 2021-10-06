MERGER ALERT - TGP, XLRN, and VNE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. ( NYSE:TGP, Financial)

Agreement Announcement: October 4, 2021

Transaction Details:Under the terms of the merger, investment vehicles managed by Stonepeak will acquire: (a) all the issued and outstanding common units representing limited partner units in Teekay LNG, including approximately 36.0 million common units owned by Teekay Corporation; and (b) 100 percent of Teekay's ownership in Teekay LNG's general partner, Teekay GP L.L.C., which includes an economic ownership interest equivalent to approximately 1.6 million Teekay LNG common units, for $17.00 per common unit or common unit equivalent in cash.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. ("NASDAQ:XLRN")

Merger Announcement: September 30, 2021

Transaction Details:. Under the terms of the merger, Acceleron stockholders will receive $180 in cash for each share of Acceleron common stock owned.

Veoneer, Inc. ( NYSE:VNE, Financial)

Agreement Announcement: July 22, 2021

Transaction Details:Under the terms of the merger, shareholders of Veoneer will receive $37.00 in cash for each share they own.

