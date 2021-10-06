KKR Completes Follow-On Investment in First Gen Through Voluntary Tender Offer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

KKR Completes Follow-On Investment in First Gen Through Voluntary Tender Offer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that, following the completion of the voluntary tender offer period by Philippines Clean Energy Holding Inc. (the “Offeror”), an entity owned by KKR investment funds, the Offeror has waived its maximum limit of 205 million shares under the terms of the tender offer and accepted all of the 262,937,672 common shares of First Gen Corporation (PSE: FGEN) (“First Gen” or the “Company”) that were tendered by shareholders at the close of the tender offer. The shares tendered to and accepted by the Offeror represent approximately 7.3% of First Gen’s outstanding common shares.

The Offeror intends to acquire all of these tendered common shares at a price of ₱33 (US$0.65) per common share through a block sale on the facilities of the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. on October 8, 2021, the cross date previously set out in the Offeror’s tender documents. The transaction represents a total investment value of ₱8.68 billion (~US$171 million). With the completion of the share acquisition, KKR, which is an existing shareholder in First Gen, will hold an approximately 19.9% ownership stake in the Company.

First Gen is one of the Philippines’ largest independent power producers and is a subsidiary of First Philippine Holdings Corporation. First Philippine Holdings of the Lopez Group is one of the most established conglomerates in the Philippines. The Company primarily generates power through renewable energy and indigenous fuel sources such as natural gas, geothermal energy from steam, hydro-electric, wind, and solar power. First Gen has 3,495 megawatts of installed capacity in its portfolio, which accounts for 19% of the Philippines’ gross power generation.

Michael de Guzman, a Managing Director on KKR’s Infrastructure team, said, “After having been invested in First Gen for this past year, our admiration for First Gen’s business and strategy – including its work to support the energy transition in the Philippines – as well as its Board and management team has only increased. Today, we are pleased to have this opportunity to extend our shareholding in First Gen and support its work to provide critical energy solutions to millions of Filipinos across the country. This investment marks the latest milestone for KKR in the Philippines, and deepens our commitment to the market.”

Southeast Asia is a key part of KKR’s Asia infrastructure strategy, and KKR’s new investment in First Gen extends the Firm’s track record as an active investor in the region across asset classes. In addition to First Gen, KKR’s investments in the Philippines include Pinnacle Towers, a leading independent telecom tower platform; Metro Pacific Hospitals, the country’s largest private hospitals operator and healthcare network; and Voyager Innovations, a leading technology company.

KKR makes its investment from its Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

About First Gen

First Gen is a leading independent power producer in the Philippines that primarily utilizes clean and indigenous fuels such as natural gas, geothermal energy from steam, hydro-electric, wind, and solar power. The Company has 3,495MW of installed capacity in its portfolio, which accounts for 19% of the country’s gross generation. First Gen is a subsidiary of First Philippine Holdings Corporation, one of the most established conglomerates in the Philippines, and has over 20 years of experience in power development. It is part of the Lopez Group of Companies.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211005005543r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005543/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment