Ceridian Introduces Dayforce Talent Intelligence

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

AI-powered solutions to transform talent management and recruitment strategies

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced Dayforce Talent Intelligence, a suite of new, transformative talent management solutions powered by AI and data. Dayforce Talent Intelligence will enable fair, equitable, and efficient talent decision-making, while measuring the effectiveness of their diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

“In today’s hyper-competitive job market, organizations need to embrace a data-backed approach for their people and talent management strategies,” said Somen Mondal, General Manager, Talent Intelligence, Ceridian. “This is what we call Dayforce Talent Intelligence – technologies that leverage AI to connect disparate talent data sources and deliver recommendations to help organizations make better decisions and improve their overall talent acquisition and management capabilities.”

Talent intelligence is a new area of talent management that uses AI in conjunction with disparate datasets to allow organizations to evaluate data more efficiently, offering targeted matching of people to opportunities for faster and more accurate talent decisions. Talent intelligence can also objectively measure workforce demographics to create actionable insights, while identifying inequity in everything from payroll to promotion opportunities, helping employers create actionable policy changes. By having the right talent in place, organizations can better align workforce strategies with business goals.

According to Ceridian’s latest research, which surveyed 2,000 senior leaders globally, organizations are beginning to lean into advanced technologies to enhance their talent management capabilities. In fact, 46% of executives reported that they plan on using AI tools for recruiting and talent management, while another 42% are already doing so.

“Managing talent may fall under the umbrella of HR, but its impact is felt by the entire organization,” said Mondal. “Using the latest technology to improve hiring accuracy, decrease time-to-fill, and retain talent is integral to an organization’s bottom line and to the overall health of a company.”

Dayforce Talent Intelligence capabilities will begin rollout in 2022.

About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information,” “Forward-Looking Statement”, “Risk Factors” and other sections of Ceridian’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:
Matthew Duffin
647.248.0752
[email protected]

