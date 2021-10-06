Logo
Ceridian Announces Dayforce HR Service Delivery

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

AI-first HR service delivery solution enables employees to get instant access to HR questions

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced plans to deliver Dayforce HR Service Delivery, an end-to-end employee solution that provides instant, always-on HR and compliance support.

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Dayforce HR Service Delivery continuously learns and evolves to deliver a reimagined employee experience in an increasingly remote and fluid workplace. Responses to employee questions will be delivered through a simple search experience, consistent with what employees expect in their personal lives.

“In today’s borderless world, employees need access to the right information at the right time at their fingertips,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ceridian. “With our reimagined HR Service Delivery, we’re empowering employees and creating efficiencies to drive more value-added work.”

Dayforce HR Service Delivery approach includes:

Dayforce Intelligent Search
With optimized search capability within the Dayforce platform, employees can access a breadth of HR information simply and instantly, such as vacation schedules and return-to-work policies. Employees can search for information anytime, anywhere, with simple text or voice queries.

Omni-channel HR knowledge delivery
Today’s increasingly remote workforce demands simplicity. Organizations that offer timely, tailored information delivered through the way employees work and live, such as mobile, email, and collaboration tools, create experiences employees love.

AI-first Case Management
Differentiated from the traditional ticket model, Dayforce HR Service Delivery uses AI to continuously learn and expand its knowledge base from the questions asked so that a ticket is the last resort.

Ceridian plans to deliver Dayforce Intelligent Search in 2021 as part of Dayforce Hub and HR Service Delivery will follow in 2022.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, and our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to the future and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information,” “Forward-Looking Statement”, and other sections of Ceridian’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:
Fahd Pasha
647.417.2136
[email protected]

