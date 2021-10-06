Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Volaris Reports September 2021 Traffic Results: 22% capacity growth versus 2019 and 82% Load Factor

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 5, 2021

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris (the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, Central America, and the United States reports its September 2021 preliminary traffic results.

volaris_logo.jpg

In September 2021, notwithstanding the Delta Covid-19 variant, passenger demand (RPMs) in the domestic Mexican and international markets for Volaris increased 21.0% and 18.9%, respectively, as compared to September 2019. The Company capitalized on the strong market demand to add capacity (ASMs), both domestically (+22.2%) and internationally (+21.7%), while maintaining a high load factor (81.8%). In September 2021, Volaris transported 2.1 million passengers, 18% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.


Sep 2021

Sep 2020 Variation

Sep 2019 Variation

YTD Sep 2021

YTD Sep 2020 Var.

YTD Sep 2019 Var.

RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

1,469

51.0%

21.0%

12,394

69.6%

12.9%

International

530

88.0%

18.9%

4,440

78.1%

(1.9%)

Total

1,999

59.3%

20.5%

16,835

71.8%

8.5%

ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

1,713

34.1%

22.2%

14,447

58.1%

15.1%

International

730

78.8%

21.7%

5,627

78.3%

(0.4%)

Total

2,443

44.9%

22.1%

20,074

63.3%

10.3%

Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)







Domestic

85.7%

9.6 pp

(0.9) pp

85.8%

5.8 pp

(1.7) pp

International

72.7%

3.6 pp

(1.7) pp

78.9%

(0.1) pp

(1.3) pp

Total

81.8%

7.4 pp

(1.1) pp

83.9%

4.2 pp

(1.4) pp

Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

1,681

56.6%

17.1%

13,925

70.7%

6.6%

International

380

102.6%

21.7%

3,199

89.0%

1.0%

Total

2,061

63.4%

17.9%

17,124

73.8%

5.5%

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors, and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 179 and its fleet from 4 to 94 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 450 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

Investor Relations Contact
María Elena Rodríguez / Félix Martínez / Investor Relations / [email protected] / +52 55 5261 6444
Media Contact
Gabriela Fernández / [email protected] / +52 55 3104 5264

favicon.png?sn=MX30670&sd=2021-10-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volaris-reports-september-2021-traffic-results-22-capacity-growth-versus-2019-and-82-load-factor-301393622.html

SOURCE Volaris

