M&r Capital Management Inc Buys Fiserv Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, Sells Accenture PLC, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company M&r Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, Organon, Eaton Corp PLC, sells Accenture PLC, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, AT&T Inc, State Street Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M&r Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, M&r Capital Management Inc owns 426 stocks with a total value of $442 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m%26r+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 234,137 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 66,255 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,735 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 83,220 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  5. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 32,578 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
New Purchase: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.2 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 299,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,280 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.22 and $73.97, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $70.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $39.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Covetrus Inc (CVET)

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Covetrus Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $27.03, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 2195.76%. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 67,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 97.50%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3221.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 4,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 133.13%. The purchase prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79. The stock is now traded at around $151.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.77 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $204.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 42.09%. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $20.43, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 36,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.79.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIACA)

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $44.78.

Sold Out: Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR)

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Piper Sandler Cos. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $148.47, with an estimated average price of $134.05.

Sold Out: AMMO Inc (POWW)

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in AMMO Inc. The sale prices were between $6.12 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $7.23.

Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $31.62 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $42.26.

Reduced: Accenture PLC (ACN)

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 39.25%. The sale prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $325.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 18,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 98.9%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU)

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 42.78%. The sale prices were between $34.92 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 88,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 30.68%. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 94,628 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: State Street Corporation (STT)

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in State Street Corporation by 40.74%. The sale prices were between $79.59 and $94.28, with an estimated average price of $87.03. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 12,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 84.47%. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $211.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 480 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
