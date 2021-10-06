M&r Capital Management Inc Buys Fiserv Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, Sells Accenture PLC, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

New Purchases: WOOF, OGN, DT, KR, PGR, ST, APO, SNDR, CVET, NOVA, GTX, PAVE, VNM, VTWG,

WOOF, OGN, DT, KR, PGR, ST, APO, SNDR, CVET, NOVA, GTX, PAVE, VNM, VTWG, Added Positions: FISV, AMZN, JPST, ETN, PYPL, DVN, NVDA, UNH, PAGS, ARCC, SNAP, CRM, PEP, MSFT, JNJ, CI, ABT, BIPC, MINT, ABBV, SQ, DISCK, MA, IXN, UNP, PWB, TJX, SNV, PG, BAX, MDLZ, CSX, ITW, HON, LLY, CP, FEM, SMH, BK, MO, LIT, MDYG, ALL, ACU, SLYG, AOS, FDN, BMY, LSXMK, CSCO, NRZ, GUT, WM, MCD, LIN,

FISV, AMZN, JPST, ETN, PYPL, DVN, NVDA, UNH, PAGS, ARCC, SNAP, CRM, PEP, MSFT, JNJ, CI, ABT, BIPC, MINT, ABBV, SQ, DISCK, MA, IXN, UNP, PWB, TJX, SNV, PG, BAX, MDLZ, CSX, ITW, HON, LLY, CP, FEM, SMH, BK, MO, LIT, MDYG, ALL, ACU, SLYG, AOS, FDN, BMY, LSXMK, CSCO, NRZ, GUT, WM, MCD, LIN, Reduced Positions: ACN, KWEB, HEZU, T, AAPL, STT, AMGN, TD, FDX, EWG, NSC, BP, FOXA, IBB, GIS, LOW, INSI, BA, CMCSA, JHS, TGT, XOM, WBA, XRAY, COP, NFLX, BABA, FXI, SYK, MMM, VZ, EFA, SNOW, PML, DEA, AWK, MKC, LMT, INTC, AFL, JKI, AVY, TFC, EWBC, EZU, UL, VONV, KEYS, VONE, SPY, SOCL, ONEQ, FYT, FDT, IWD, FEMS, ITA, IQDY, FTSM, NVS, CB, WTRG, BNS, VIAC, GLW, DD, EXPE, IBM, LGF.B, LYG, VTRS, NGG, PSX, RDS.A, SRE, VTR, WFC, WMB, MGF, PAI, IIM, NRK, KYN, BX,

ACN, KWEB, HEZU, T, AAPL, STT, AMGN, TD, FDX, EWG, NSC, BP, FOXA, IBB, GIS, LOW, INSI, BA, CMCSA, JHS, TGT, XOM, WBA, XRAY, COP, NFLX, BABA, FXI, SYK, MMM, VZ, EFA, SNOW, PML, DEA, AWK, MKC, LMT, INTC, AFL, JKI, AVY, TFC, EWBC, EZU, UL, VONV, KEYS, VONE, SPY, SOCL, ONEQ, FYT, FDT, IWD, FEMS, ITA, IQDY, FTSM, NVS, CB, WTRG, BNS, VIAC, GLW, DD, EXPE, IBM, LGF.B, LYG, VTRS, NGG, PSX, RDS.A, SRE, VTR, WFC, WMB, MGF, PAI, IIM, NRK, KYN, BX, Sold Out: TAK, ATVI, PRU, IPFF, BHF, AA, VIACA, TRV, SJI, POWW, PBI, PIPR, LEE, IVZ, AIG, A, AEG,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, Organon, Eaton Corp PLC, sells Accenture PLC, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, AT&T Inc, State Street Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M&r Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, M&r Capital Management Inc owns 426 stocks with a total value of $442 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m%26r+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 234,137 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 66,255 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,735 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 83,220 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 32,578 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.2 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 299,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,280 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.22 and $73.97, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $70.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $39.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Covetrus Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $27.03, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 2195.76%. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 67,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 97.50%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3221.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 4,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 133.13%. The purchase prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79. The stock is now traded at around $151.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.77 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $204.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 42.09%. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $20.43, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 36,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.79.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $44.78.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Piper Sandler Cos. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $148.47, with an estimated average price of $134.05.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in AMMO Inc. The sale prices were between $6.12 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $7.23.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $31.62 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $42.26.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 39.25%. The sale prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $325.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 18,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 98.9%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 42.78%. The sale prices were between $34.92 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 88,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 30.68%. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 94,628 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in State Street Corporation by 40.74%. The sale prices were between $79.59 and $94.28, with an estimated average price of $87.03. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 12,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 84.47%. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $211.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 480 shares as of 2021-09-30.