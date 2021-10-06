Digital Brands Group Announces Closing Of Convertible Note Financing

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Digital Brands Group Announces Closing Of Convertible Note Financing

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DBGI), a digitally first portfolio company, today announced that is has raised gross proceeds of $1,500,000 through the issuance of a senior secured convertible promissory note (the "Note") to FirstFire Global Opportunities Fund, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("FirstFire").

The Note, in the principal amount of $1,575,000, bears interest at 6% per annum and is due and payable 18 months from the date of issuance, unless sooner converted. The Note is convertible at the option of FirstFire into shares of the Company's Common Stock at a conversion price (the "Conversion Price") which is the lesser of (i) 130% of the closing price on the last trading day prior to the issue date, and (ii) 90% of the average of the two lowest VWAPs during the five consecutive trading day period preceding the delivery of the notice of conversion. FirstFire is not permitted to submit conversion notices in any thirty day period having conversion amounts equaling, in the aggregate, in excess of $500,000. If the Conversion Price set forth in any conversion notice is less than $3.00 per share, the Company, at its sole option, may elect to pay the applicable conversion amount in cash rather than issue shares of its Common Stock.

The offer and sale of the securities by the Company in the above transaction has not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and has not been registered or qualified under any state securities laws, and therefore may not be offered or sold absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements, and registration or qualification and under applicable state securities or "Blue Sky" laws or an applicable exemption from such registration or qualification requirements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. Digital native first brands are brands founded as e-commerce driven businesses, where online sales constitute a meaningful percentage of net sales, although they often subsequently also expand into wholesale or direct retail channels., Unlike typical e-commerce brands, as a digitally native vertical brand we control our own distribution, sourcing products directly from our third-party manufacturers and selling directly to the end consumer. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort. We have strategically expanded into an omnichannel brand offering these styles and content not only on-line but at selected wholesale and retail storefronts. We believe this approach allows us opportunities to successfully drive Lifetime Value ("LTV") while increasing new customer growth.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact

Hil Davis, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (800) 593-1047

favicon.png?sn=LA30564&sd=2021-10-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-brands-group-announces-closing-of-convertible-note-financing-301393611.html

SOURCE Digital Brands Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA30564&Transmission_Id=202110052100PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA30564&DateId=20211005
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment