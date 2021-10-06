Kiromic BioPharma Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) (“Kiromic” or the “Company”), a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence (“A.I.”) platform to improve drug discovery and development with a therapeutic focus on immune-oncology, announces it has appointed Daniel Clark as interim Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective as of September 30, 2021.

Kiromic’s previous CFO, Mr. Tony Tontat, resigned on September 29, 2021, effective immediately.

“It is a natural next step to appoint Dan Clark as Interim CFO, as he has been both Kiromic’s Vice President of Finance Operations and our Corporate Controller. Dan has tremendous financial acumen and credentials, two critically important qualifications that I and the rest of our leadership team can attest to. We are delighted to appoint him to this role,” stated Maurizio Chiriva Internati, DBSc, PhDs, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Kiromic BioPharma.

“I have enjoyed supporting our executive management team and our Board of Directors since joining the Company, and I’m excited to continue working alongside the team and overseeing the operation of Kiromic’s finance and accounting organization. Further, I’m looking forward to facilitating the permanent CFO’s seamless transition whenever he or she is identified,” stated Mr. Clark.

Mr. Clark joined Kiromic in February 2020 and served as the Company’s Corporate Controller until September 2021, when he was promoted to Vice President – Finance Operations. Before joining the Company, Mr. Clark was a Manager with The Siegfried Group, a national accounting services firm, from June 2018 to February 2020. Prior to his employment with The Siegfried Group, Mr. Clark served as Senior Consultant - Office of the CFO Solutions for FTI Consulting, a global financial consulting firm, from January 2017 to May 2018. Prior to that, Mr. Clark was Senior Associate - Audit at KPMG US, a member of Big Four global accounting firm KPMG, from August 2011 to June 2015. Mr. Clark holds a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University, Mays School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Accounting from the University of Richmond, Robins School of Business. Mr. Clark is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the state of Texas.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. is an AI-driven, end-to-end CAR-T & gene therapy company, developing the first multi-indication allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy, that exploits the natural potency of Gamma Delta T-cells to target solid cancers.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel immune-oncology applications through its robust product pipeline. The pipeline development is leveraged through the Company’s proprietary target discovery engine called "DIAMOND." Kiromic's DIAMOND is big data science meeting target identification, dramatically compressing man-years and billions of drug development dollars to develop a live drug. The Company maintains offices in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.kiromic.com.

