TAAT™ Releasing Branded Merchandise Line of Apparel and Accessories in Q1 2022

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that it is to begin offering the inaugural collection of TAAT™ branded apparel and accessories to smokers aged 21+ in the United States through its TryTAAT e-commerce portal ( http://trytaat.com ) starting in Q1 2022. The Company has made the decision to launch its merchandise collection to capitalize on the enthusiasm and brand loyalty of smokers aged 21+ in the United States who presently use TAAT™, many of whom have inquired about purchasing TAAT™ merchandise. This interest could partially be attributed to sightings of TAAT™ promotional apparel such as the TAAT™ logo hats worn by entourage members of world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather in his match against Logan Paul (shown in photos accompanying the Company’s June 8, 2021 press release).



Distribution of branded merchandise has been an increasingly popular method of cultivating loyalty to consumer brands since the 1980s. Through licensing agreements to third-party manufacturers and distributors, firms could reap the benefits of offering official branded merchandise (e.g., protection against trademark infringement, unprecedented opportunities for brand visibility) with minimal capital outlay. John Maries, General Manager of the Jaguar Collection of eyeglass frames (by British luxury automobile manufacturer Jaguar, among the first major brands to license in this manner), was quoted in a 1999 TIME magazine article saying that licensing “is a way to let others pay for all the things you'd like to do [with the brand] but your shareholders won't pay for”1. Merchandise featuring cigarette brand logos and insignia (e.g., t-shirts, backpacks) was also a popular offering of “Big Tobacco” firms prior to restrictions from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement in 1998 coming into effect2. Well-known apparel extensions of tobacco brands include Camel footwear (launched in Norway and Finland in the 1970s and Turkey in 1997, each in response to tobacco advertising bans3), and Marlboro Classics (whose garments were sold in at least 29 countries3, was once owned by Valentino Fashion Group4, and is still operating today under the MCS brand name5). As recently as the late 2010s, vintage apparel featuring tobacco brands had a resurgence of popularity in the streetwear fashion category, with a September 2017 GQ Magazine feature stating that “Marlboro’s iconic branding is the hottest thing in streetwear right now”6.

At this time, the Company anticipates that it will begin offering the TAAT™ branded merchandise items listed below in Q1 2022. The TAAT™ merchandise range will be available for purchase by smokers aged 21+ anywhere in the United States and can be packaged along with orders of TAAT™ Original, Smooth, and Menthol to addresses in jurisdictions where TAAT™ is eligible to be shipped. Please refer to TryTAAT ( http://trytaat.com ) or the Company’s official social media accounts for more information.

Initial TAAT™ Merchandise Collection for Q1 2022

Circular ashtrays with notches for holding TAAT™ sticks

Reusable carrier (“tote”) bags

Reusable water bottles

T-shirts (Men’s and Women’s)

Hooded sweatshirts (Unisex)

Embroidered Yupoong “Snapback” adjustable-size hats (Limited quantities for Commemorative Edition)

The Company will also be producing branded TAAT™ lighters, which will not be sold online through TryTAAT for safety reasons. The TAAT™ lighters are intended for distribution as promotional goods for smokers aged 21+ in stores of TAAT™ retailers as well as at live events where TAAT™ has a presence.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “The TAAT™ brand identity is built around the better choice represented by TAAT™ Original, Smooth, and Menthol for smokers aged 21+ compared to tobacco cigarettes. For many consumer brands that have a subculture of loyal followers, the core product itself is only the beginning of the overall brand experience. Ancillary components of a given brand such as event sponsorships, merchandise, and proprietary media all contribute to building a recognized, trusted, and credible market presence in tandem with the commercialization of the actual product. Over the past year, we have actively curated the ‘TAAT™ Experience’ for smokers aged 21+ through high-visibility events across the United States in bull riding, professional boxing, and live entertainment. We have been able to leverage this visibility as part of our launch in new markets, as it provides a dimension of tangibility to the TAAT™ brand in addition to the merits of the product itself. The TAAT™ merchandise collection is the next addition to this strategy at the request of numerous smokers aged 21+ who are eager to show their loyalty to the brand, and we are very excited to be offering a selection of apparel and accessories for smokers aged 21+ who are enthusiastic about making a better choice.”

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

