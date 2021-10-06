ASTRO Gaming Introduces ASTRO.ID Collection 2 - New Colors, More Options

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ASTRO Gaming Introduces ASTRO.ID Collection 2 - New Colors, More Options

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

ASTRO Gaming, a leader in premium video gaming equipment, today announced the launch of ASTRO.ID Collection 2, allowing gamers to create personalized headsets, expressing their unique style with bold color combinations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005339/en/

5310565_ASTRO-ID2_KeyVisual-16x9.jpg

ASTRO Gaming today announced ASTRO.ID Collection 2, allowing gamers to create personalized headsets, expressing their unique style with bold color combinations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Starting October 5, gamers can choose from the eight new colors of the “Super Fresh” palette, featuring pastel shades never available before on an A40 headset. The headset frame and five additional accessories each have eight unique color options that can be customized into more than 500,000 combinations. Powering the experience is ASTRO’s award-winning online Headset+Customizer, which makes it easy to create, preview and share designs.

“Custom gaming gear is one of many ways gamers and content creators express themselves on stream, on stage or with their friends,” said Aron Drayer, vice president of marketing, ASTRO Gaming. “The very positive feedback from the community around ASTRO.ID Collection 1 led us to offer more colors and options with this second wave, as well as offer it to customers in Europe for the first time. We can’t wait to see the creative combinations gamers come up with.”

The ASTRO A40 TR has been a tournament and content creation staple for more than a decade, known for its audiophile-grade soundstage, exceptional comfort, high durability and flexible modularity.

The ASTRO.ID A40 TR gaming headset customization options include: Headset Frame, Ear Cushions, Headband, Inline Mute Cable, Microphone and Speaker Tags. These components come in the following eight different colors, including: White, Moon Grey, Mint, Coral, Baby Yellow, Heart Pink, Sky Blue and Sweet Purple.

Pricing and Availability:

ASTRO.ID A40 TR Headset retails for $199.99, including shipping. All customized headsets are expected to be built, shipped and delivered within four weeks of your order in a one-of-a-kind box and include an A40 headset case. Available directly exclusively from ASTROgaming.com.

About ASTRO Gaming:

ASTRO Gaming creates premium video gaming equipment and lifestyle products proven by professional gamers and content creators. ASTRO is a division of Logitech G, committed to Advancing Play For All. ASTRO Gaming was spun-off from ASTRO Studios, known for designing the Xbox 360® and numerous other gaming products. All ASTRO Gaming products are available at astrogaming.com. Connect with ASTRO Gaming on Twitter %40ASTROGaming, Instagram or our+blog.

ASTRO Gaming is a brand of Logitech International. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).

(LOGIIR)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211006005339r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005339/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment