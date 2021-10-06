UMC Reports Sales for September 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of September 2021.
Revenues for September 2021
|
Period
|
2021
|
2020
|
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
|
September
|
18,750,564
|
14,533,813
|
+4,216,751
+29.01%
|
Jan.-Sep.
|
153,911,430
|
131,524,561
|
+22,386,869
+17.02%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
