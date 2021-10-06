UMC Reports Sales for September 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of September 2021.

Revenues for September 2021 Period 2021 2020 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) September 18,750,564 14,533,813 +4,216,751 +29.01% Jan.-Sep. 153,911,430 131,524,561 +22,386,869 +17.02%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

