Evolution and Betway strengthen partnership in the US

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution has announced that it has signed an agreement with Super Group owned Betway for the provision of Evolution's online Live Casino and `First Person' RNG-based casino games in the US states of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Betway is a globally recognised online betting and gaming brand and is a long-standing Evolution customer. Betway has entered the US market through an exclusive brand licensing agreement with Digital Gaming Corporation (DGC).

The Evolution-Betway deal will see Evolution online Live Casino games and 'First Person' RNG-casino games made available to Betway players on desktop, tablet and smartphone in the two states. A wide range of classic casino games will be offered live and online, including Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat and numerous Poker variants.

Betway is already live with Evolution brand NetEnt in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, offering a selection of leading slots titles.

Jeff Millar, Evolution's Commercial Director for North America, said: "Our US rollout continues at pace and, once again, we are delighted to be working with a brand with which we have already built an extremely strong and close relationship in other markets. We very much look forward to helping Betway achieve major success in these first two states, and in other states in the future."

Betway CEO, Anthony Werkman commented: "Through our new US sports sponsorship deals the Betway brand will be seen courtside and rinkside in some of the biggest arenas in North America. Betway customers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania will be able to enjoy playing our world-class, Evolution-powered online casino games in their homes and while on the move. Having worked with Evolution for many years, we are confident that players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania will be very excited indeed by our US-focused online games offered in a fair, safe, secure and responsible environment."

For media enquiries, please contact:
Amy Riches, Head of Marketing, [email protected]

For investor enquiries, please contact:
Jacob Kaplan, CFO, [email protected]

About Betway Group

Betway Group, owned by Super Group, is a leading provider of innovative, entertaining and exciting entertainment across sports betting, casino and esports betting. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licences in the UK, Malta, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany and Ireland. Based in Malta and Guernsey, with support from London, Isle of Man and Cape Town, the Betway team comprises over 1,500 people.

Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a fair, safe and responsible environment. Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), iGaming European Network (iGEN), the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS), and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), and is ISO 27001 certified through the trusted international testing agency eCOGRA. It is also a partner of the Professional Players Federation (PPF) and is a donor to many responsible gambling charities, including GambleAware.

Super Group – www.sghc.com

Betway Group – www.betwaygroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/evolution/r/evolution-and-betway-strengthen-partnership-in-the-us,c3427848

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO30986&sd=2021-10-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolution-and-betway-strengthen-partnership-in-the-us-301393817.html

SOURCE Evolution

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO30986&Transmission_Id=202110060314PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO30986&DateId=20211006
