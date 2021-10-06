Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for Exscientia plc's ADR Programme

Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Exscientia plc (“Exscientia”), an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner, to act as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) programme.

Exscientia’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “EXAI”. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the company.

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said: “We look forward to supporting Exscientia’s ADR programme and expanding the company’s investor outreach through the expertise of our Investor Relations Advisory team and the breadth of our global equity distribution network.”

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our pipeline demonstrates our ability to rapidly translate scientific concepts into precision-designed therapeutic candidates, with more than 25 projects advancing, including the first three AI-designed drug candidates to enter Phase 1 clinical trials. Exscientia has offices in Oxford, Miami, Vienna, Osaka and Dundee.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005061/en/