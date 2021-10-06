Logo
AXIS Insurance Expands Project and Aircraft Finance Credit Risk Underwriting Team

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (

NYSE:AXS, Financial), today announced three appointments within its Capital Risk Solutions (“CRS”) team, effective immediately. The moves will help enhance the unit’s London focus while, separately, continuing to invest in its presence in Asia Pacific.

The appointments include:

  • Jim Parker and Richard Jelf, both Senior Underwriters, haverelocated to London from Bermuda and Singapore, respectively. They will focus on growing the project finance and aircraft finance portfolio as well as strengthening existing relationships and driving business growth.
  • Shuohan Dai joins as Senior Underwriter in Singapore and will work closely with the existing teams to oversee CRS’ underwriting activities in APAC.

“Jim and Richard’s extensive knowledge of credit risk insurance along with their ability to cultivate strong broker relationships will enable us to accelerate the expansion of our credit risk insurance business in London while continuing to deliver exceptional service to our clients,” said Michael Silas, Head of Capital Risk Solutions. “Their relocation to London better aligns our underwriting presence with growing requests for project finance loan protection. This is a critical part of our underwriting expertise and a demonstration of our continued commitment to supporting the energy transition to renewable energy sources, which is the principal component of our project finance portfolio.”

Added Silas, “I am delighted to welcome Shuohan to the team. Her extensive experience in Asia Pacific credit risk underwriting and European banking, as well as her excellent reputation in the region make her a valuable addition to the global CRS underwriting team.”

Mr. Parker relocates to the AXIS London office after spending 12 years in Bermuda, and Mr. Jelf moves to London after four years in Singapore with AXIS. They will report to Mark Harwood, CRS’ Lead Underwriter based in London.

Ms. Dai was previously Senior Commercial Underwriter at Euler Hermes. Prior to that, she spent four years at Société Générale as a Market Risk & Trading Valuation Analyst. Ms. Dai will report to Mr. Silas.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.4 billion at June 30, 2021, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005182/en/

