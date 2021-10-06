Logo
Dutch Bros and its customers raise more than $695K for local youth

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Oct. 6, 2021

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Sept. 10, Dutch Bros Coffee and its customers raised $695,235 for local youth organizations dedicated to providing resources for education, extracurricular activities and other needs.

T3_B4Ks_Social_Posts_3.jpg

"This has been the most impactful Buck for Kids to date," said Katie Hutchison, vice president of social impact at Dutch Bros Coffee. "We're awestruck by the way our customers showed up for kids in our communities and are so thankful for everyone involved."

Since 2011, Dutch Bros' annual Buck for Kids campaign has raised more than $3.7 million for local youth.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 500 locations in 11 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

Logo_Dutch_Bros_Coffee_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF29913&sd=2021-10-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dutch-bros-and-its-customers-raise-more-than-695k-for-local-youth-301393618.html

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF29913&Transmission_Id=202110060500PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF29913&DateId=20211006
