Burger King® Tests New Impossible™ Nuggets Made From Plants

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Burger King® Tests New Impossible™ Nuggets Made From Plants

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

You come to BK to have it your way – whether that’s the iconic flame-grilled Whopper®, the hand-breaded Ch’King™ sandwich, or one of the exciting new innovations on our menu like the Impossible™ Nuggets Made From Plants. Burger King will be the first global quick-service restaurant brand to test the plant-based nuggets from Impossible Foods that have the savory taste of a family favorite, with a golden-brown crispy breading on the outside and a tender, juicy bite on the inside. In short, they’re clucking delicious.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005192/en/

06593-18-PR-Images_Lockup_648x648_CR%5B9%5D.jpg

Burger King® Tests New Impossible™ Nuggets Made From Plants (Photo: Business Wire)

Our guests in Des Moines, IA, Boston, MA and Miami, FL will get a first taste of Impossible Nuggets made from plants* starting Oct. 11, available in an eight-piece order with your choice of dipping sauce.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve teamed up with Impossible to make waves in the industry. In 2019, we became the first quick-service restaurant to serve the award-winning, plant-based Impossible patty and offer the iconic Impossible Whopper,” said Ellie Doty, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. “So, it’s only fitting we’re the first global QSR to test the Impossible Nuggets. We’re excited to hear what our guests in the test markets think of this latest innovation.”

And the nugget innovation doesn’t stop there – we’re also rolling out new Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets nationwide for a limited time only. Made with white meat chicken kicked up with fiery ghost pepper, Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets are the perfect balance between flavor and heat. Our Royal Perks members will have exclusive access to be the first to unlock and try Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets today in the BK® app, before they’re available to everyone else on Oct. 11. Now that’s the royal treatment.

This is the first time we’re giving our loyal members an exclusive first look to a brand-new menu item, and it won’t be the last. Our Royal Perks members can earn 10 Crowns for each $1 spent on their purchases**. Go ahead, sign up for Royal Perks to get in on the Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets before everyone else, redeem new member deals this month, and start earning on your first order today on the BK® app or https%3A%2F%2Fbk.com.

*Available for a limited time only at select U.S. restaurants in Des Moines, IA, Boston, MA and Miami, FL. Impossible Nuggets™ are made from plants and cooked in the same oil as meat and cheese products. Impossible™ and "Impossible Nuggets™" are trademarks of Impossible Foods, Inc. Used under license.

**Royal Perks available at participating U.S. restaurants. Account registration required on the BK® App or BK.com. Earn 10 Crowns for every $1 spent at a participating restaurant (before discounts, after applicable taxes and fees). Redeem Crowns for eligible menu items. Terms apply: bk.com/rewards-terms.

About BURGER KING®:
Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global fast-food hamburger chain known for food quality and value as the only place guests can get the flame-grilled Whopper® and the hand-breaded Ch’King™ sandwiches. The Burger King system operates more than 18,700 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Impossible Foods:
Based in California’s Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla Ventures,

Bill Gates , Google Ventures, Mirae Asset Global Investments, Coatue, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital and Open Philanthropy Project.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211006005192r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005192/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment