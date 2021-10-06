Yelp Launches Limited-Edition Wallpaper Collection Benefiting Small Businesses in Collaboration With Chasing Paper

Today, Yelp announced a new collaboration with home decor brand Chasing Paper to introduce a series of three wallpaper prints featuring beloved small businesses across the country, with proceeds benefiting nonprofits that support local entrepreneurs and business communities. The collection features unique prints made up of sketches of iconic and highly-rated small businesses in three cities: New York City, San Francisco and Austin. Waterloo+Records in Austin, TX, Liholiho+Yacht+Club in San Francisco and Books+are+Magic in Brooklyn, NY, are among the 36 businesses featured. All of Yelp's contributions to the collaboration and a portion of Chasing Paper's proceeds will go back to supporting local businesses. The Yelp x Chasing Paper Small Business Wallpaper was designed by graphic designer and illustrator Amanda Giuffre of Noun+New+York, and produced by Chasing Paper. It is available for purchase starting today at www.ChasingPaper.com with prices starting at $90 for traditional wallpaper.

Yelp is offering to help cover the costs of wallpaper installation for the first 30 people who purchase panels of the limited-edition traditional wallpaper print and use Yelp’s Request a Quote feature to hire a home service professional.* As the leading destination for connecting with local businesses, millions of users come to Yelp each month to find home services professionals including wallpaper installation specialists, handymen, contractors, and more.

Proceeds from the Yelp x Chasing Paper Small Business Wallpaper sales will be donated to nonprofits that are committed to assisting local entrepreneurs and small businesses through services like trainings and communal facilities, including: La+Cocina in San Francisco, Hot+Bread+Kitchen in New York, and BiGAUSTIN in Austin.** Each city-themed wallpaper design features a variety of beloved local businesses — from hidden gems such as NY+Dosas, a vegan Indian food cart in New York City, to the famed San Francisco LGBTQ bar and nightclub Oasis, and Austin’s la+Barbecue, an LGBTQ and woman-owned restaurant redefining Bar-b-que in the heart of Texas, which has 4.5 stars and over 2,500 reviews.

“At Yelp, we’re committed to spotlighting small businesses across America, and as we’ve seen a 359% increase in interest for wallpaper installation over the last year, we wanted to offer people a fun way to get in on this trend while celebrating their city’s local favorites,” said Tara Lewis, Yelp Trend Expert. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Chasing Paper on this unique wallpaper featuring iconic restaurants, bookstores, and other independent businesses, and we’re excited to see how people will bring their wallpaper dreams to life with the help of trusted local professionals they connect with on Yelp.”

“As a small business ourselves, partnering with Yelp —a champion of small businesses across the country — to create a limited-edition wallpaper that also gives back to other entrepreneurs and small businesses was very exciting for us,” said Elizabeth Rees, founder of Chasing Paper. “Combining our wallpaper design expertise with Yelp’s data and platform lets us showcase an array of small businesses on the wallpaper that makes for a great accent to any living room, kitchen, bathroom or wet bar.”

To design the wallpaper, Yelp tapped New York City-based graphic designer and illustrator Amanda Giuffre of Noun+New+York. Inspired by the city around her, Giuffre began doodling her favorite New York City spots at the start of the pandemic as she, and many others, began missing the places that made her city feel like home. After seeing Giuffre’s illustrations of her favorite NYC spots, Yelp brought her on board to create exclusive designs that would celebrate local favorites and inspire people everywhere to shop small.

Each design comes in three colorways: black and white, red and white and grey and blue. Local businesses were selected by Yelp based on a variety of factors*** and the full lists of local businesses featured in each wallpaper design are as follows:

New York City:

San Francisco:

Austin:

*The first 30 people who purchase the traditional small business wallpaper panels will be awarded a $500 gift card to help cover the cost of installation. Must be booked using Yelp's Request a Quote feature. Recipients will be required to provide proof of one or more submitted Yelp Request a Quote(s) (screenshot or other image). Does not apply to purchases of samples of the limited-edition print.

**Ten percent of proceeds from each wallpaper panel will be donated to the non-profit organization affiliated with the city represented. Hot Bread Kitchen and La Cocina are both long-time partners and beneficiaries of the Yelp+Foundation.

***All businesses featured had four stars or higher and agreed to be featured in the design and participate in the campaign.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. (www.yelp.com) connects people with great local businesses. With unmatched local business information, photos and review content, Yelp provides a one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect and transact with local businesses of all sizes by making it easy to request a quote, join a waitlist, and make a reservation, appointment or purchase. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004. Since then, Yelp has taken root in major metros in more than 30 countries.

About Chasing Paper

Founded in 2013, Chasing Paper (https%3A%2F%2Fchasingpaper.com) is a pioneer and leader in the home decor industry, innovating beautiful, clever solutions for the modern home. Best known for their signature peel-and-stick fabric wallpaper, the brand creates well-designed, artist-forward collections of wallpaper, wall stickers, art prints, and flooring. Chasing Paper offers customers an accessible, fun way to transform spaces of all sizes.

