GXO and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Open High-Tech Distribution Center in Phoenix Metropolitan Area

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

New facility creates more than 300 new jobs in the area with opportunities for future growth

GREENWICH, CT. and NEW ALBANY, OH, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (: ANF) today announced an agreement to open a new 715,000-square-foot distribution center in Goodyear, Arizona. The facility will serve as Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s new hub for its West Coast operations when it becomes fully operational in late 2021.

The highly automated facility will feature advanced automation, including robots that help teammates increase productivity and improve safety. Intelligent analytics, including AI and machine learning, will also be deployed at the site to deliver fast, efficient distribution of products to customers.

“We’re pleased to open this new distribution center in Goodyear; it provides another opportunity to expand our supply chain capabilities in a prime location for the West Coast market,” said Larry Grischow, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Procurement at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership with GXO, as the company shares both our dedication to the West Coast market and our commitment to leading-edge logistics innovation.”

The distribution center will create more than 300 jobs in the Phoenix metropolitan area and add to GXO’s growing presence in the market. GXO currently operates seven warehouses in the region, including another facility in Goodyear. The new multi-year agreement brings GXO's total square footage in the area to more than two million square feet. For both companies, the new distribution center represents a strong commitment to the community with additional growth opportunities.

GXO’s Chief Commercial Officer Bill Fraine said, “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in Arizona. This investment is another sign of the area’s vibrancy and talented employee base. We’re looking forward to exceeding our customer’s expectations and adding to their growth, while leveraging our extensive knowledge in the fashion space.”

In addition to receiving market-competitive compensation, workers at GXO’s Goodyear distribution center will also receive a wide range of benefits, including a 401(k) plan, parental leave and flexible shift options. The new facility will also be energy-efficient and climate-controlled.

###

About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for its 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totaling 208 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip customers to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain solutions, at scale and with speed. Despite its market leadership, GXO holds only 5 percent of the fast-growing $130 billion potential addressable logistics market in Europe and North America. GXO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (: ANF) is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands. The iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand was born in 1892 and aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. Abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better anything. The Hollister brand believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone and making teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin. Gilly Hicks, offering intimates, loungewear and sleepwear, is designed to give all Gen Z customers their daily dose of happy. Social Tourist, the creative vision of Hollister and social media personalities, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, offers trend-forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 730 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com, and www.socialtourist.com.

GXO Media Contact
Matthew Schmidt
+1 203-307-2809
[email protected]

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Media Contact
Kara Page
[email protected]

