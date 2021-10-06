SolarWinds to Host "Better Together" North America Partner Summit

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SolarWinds to Host "Better Together" North America Partner Summit

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

SolarWinds (

NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will host its virtual “Better Together” North America Partner Summit on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The event will offer keynotes from SolarWinds executives, product portfolio roadmap and strategy sessions, an update on the company’s Secure by Design initiative, virtual networking opportunities, and a presentation and panel discussion on software integrity led by analyst firm IDC®.

“Our Partners are essential extensions of our business, which is why it’s more important than ever to remain closely aligned and ensure they have the tools they need to succeed and deliver excellent solutions and support to our mutual customers,” said Patrick Emerson, vice president, enterprise sales and channels, SolarWinds. “We look forward to sharing our future plans for our Partner program and the company, to communicate joint opportunities for 2022 and beyond, and to further enable us to serve our customers ‘better together’ as a unified team.”

SolarWinds North America Partner Summit

The SolarWinds North America Partner Summit is open to all SolarWinds Partners. The agenda will include a corporate strategy update, product roadmap and strategy sessions, virtual networking opportunities, as well as discussions on channel enablement and customer support.

Keynote presentations will be led by the SolarWinds leadership team, including:

  • Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and CEO
  • Rohini Kasturi, EVP, Chief Product Officer
  • Timothy Brown, CISO and VP, Security
  • Patrick Emerson, Vice President, Enterprise Sales and Channels
  • Cal Smith, Senior Director, Technical Training
  • Anselm Peng, Vice President, Customer Success

The Partner Summit will also include a presentation by Mark Leary, IDC research director, network analytics and automation, who will share the latest survey findings from the firm’s “Future Enterprise Resiliency and Spending Survey,” which includes industry metrics on trust and software integrity. He’ll also lead a panel discussion with Tim Brown and key SolarWinds Partners on how vendors and Partners can best work together to implement guiding standards for shared awareness and transparency in light of the increasing threat landscape.

The event will be held on November 4, 2021. If you’re a SolarWinds Partner, you can register using this+link.

Additional Partner Resources

Connect With SolarWinds

#SWIevents

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (

NYSE:SWI, Financial) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software. Our solutions give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to accelerate business transformation in today’s hybrid IT environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and Database Administrators (DBAs) – to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK+community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2021 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211006005048r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005048/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment